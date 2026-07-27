Christopher Nolan praises Satyajit Ray, calls him 'one of the greatest Indian filmmakers'

Christopher Nolan praised late Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 'Apu Trilogy' and described him as one of the "greatest filmmakers" of India.

As Christopher Nolan basks in the success of his recent film The Odyssey, the filmmaker recently visited the iconic Criterion Closet, the famous storage room at the Criterion Collection in New York that houses more than 1,000 of the world's greatest films.

In a five-minute video shared by the Criterion Collection on Instagram, Nolan was seen browsing the shelves and picking some of his all-time favourite films while sharing brief reviews of the same. Among his selections, one of the picks was Satyajit Ray's 'Apu Trilogy'.

Speaking about Ray's work, Nolan said, "And then there's the Apu Trilogy by Satyajit Ray, one of the greatest Indian filmmakers. The trilogy starts with Pather Panchali, which is an absolutely incredible film. It just blew my mind. I haven't yet seen parts two and three of the trilogy, so I'm pretty excited to get this and complete the story."

The critically acclaimed 'Apu Trilogy' comprises of three Bengali films, which include Pather Panchali, Aparajito and Apur Sansar. Adapted from Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay's novels, the trilogy follows the life and coming-of-age journey of Apu, tracing his path from an impoverished childhood in rural Bengal to adulthood.

Satyajit Ray, the legendary Indian filmmaker, was born in Kolkata on May 2, 1921. His most prominent works include 'The Apu Trilogy', Jalsaghar, Charulata, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Pather Panchali, and Shatranj Ke Khiladi. He was also a screenwriter, documentary filmmaker, author, essayist, lyricist, magazine editor, illustrator, calligrapher, and composer.

He received many major awards in his career, including 32 Indian National Film Awards, a number of awards at international film festivals and award ceremonies, and an Academy Honourary Award in 1992. Ray was also honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 1992.

Apart from Apu Trilogy, Nolan also picked several movies from Criterion Collection including The Killers, John Cassavetes: Five Films, For All Mankind, The Complete Mr Arkadin, The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, Scorsese Shorts, Martin Scorsese's World Cinema Project No. 3, Malcolm X, Lost Highway, The Gatsi Trilogy, The Player, Boyhood, One False Move, The Black Stallion and Citizen Kane.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan's latest release, The Odyssey, stars Matt Damon in the lead role along with Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron in prominent roles.

Based on Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey follows the story of Odysseus and his long journey home after the Trojan War.