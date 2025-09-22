  • search in Khaleej Times
Christopher Nolan is new president of Directors Guild of America

The Oscar-winning director, best known for hits like 'Oppenheimer', 'The Dark Knight' and 'Inception', succeeds Lesli Linka Glatter, who served two terms at the helm

Published: Mon 22 Sept 2025, 2:47 PM

UAE visa ban on Bangladeshis? Ambassador clarifies reports on social media

Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan is not a rivalry anymore, says Surya after easy win

UAE schools ban online food deliveries to promote healthy eating for children

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan was elected as the president of the Directors Guild of America.

Nolan, an Oscar winner and one of the most successful filmmakers of his generation, succeeds Lesli Linka Glatter, who served two terms at the helm and was first elected in 2021, reported Variety.

He has been active in the DGA for some time and is a member of its national board of directors.

The director called it one of the greatest "honours" of his career. He expressed his gratitude to the former director for her leadership in the Directors Guild of America.

"Our industry is experiencing tremendous change, and I thank the Guild's membership for entrusting me with this responsibility. I also want to thank President Glatter for her leadership over the past four years. I look forward to collaborating with her and the newly elected Board to achieve important creative and economic protections for our members," Nolan was quoted as saying by Variety.

Nolan's election marks a rare example of an A-list player taking the helm of the union at the peak of their professional career. Nolan earned two Oscars for his directorial Oppenheimer in 20923.

He's proven himself to be one of filmdom's most versatile and most bankable helmers with his track record of directing critically acclaimed films, including Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Inception, Memento, Tenet, Dunkirk and Oppenheimer.

Nolan's next big-screen big swing is The Odyssey, an epic adventure story set for release in July from Universal Pictures, the studio that scored Oscars and global box office with Nolan's Oppenheimer.

The Odyssey features a large cast, including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, and more. Matt Damon is set to play the lead role in the movie. The film is still in production and is the first big-budget movie to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras.