Christopher Nolan wears handcrafted Indian Ajrakh silk tie at 'The Odyssey' premiere

Christopher Nolan made a subtle yet meaningful fashion statement at the New York premiere of The Odyssey, choosing to wear a handcrafted Ajrakh silk tie that has drawn attention to one of India's oldest textile traditions.

Known for his minimalist style, the Oscar-winning filmmaker paired his tailored suit with a hand-block printed silk tie created using the centuries-old Ajrakh technique, a craft that originated in the Kutch region of Gujarat and parts of Rajasthan.

The tie was custom-designed by New York-based Indian menswear designer Aahaan Tandon, who revealed on Instagram that it was handcrafted using traditional Ajrakh silk.

Ajrakh is a traditional textile art that uses intricate geometric patterns and natural dyes through a labor-intensive hand-block printing process. The craft has been preserved by artisan communities for centuries and is recognised as an important part of India's textile heritage.

Nolan's appearance quickly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts and supporters of traditional craftsmanship, with many praising the filmmaker for choosing an artisanal accessory over a conventional luxury designer piece.

While the director did not publicly comment on the tie, its appearance at one of the year's biggest film premieres introduced the heritage craft to a global audience.

The premiere marked the launch of Nolan's highly anticipated historical epic The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon as Odysseus. The film also features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal.

Adapted from Homer's ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey follows Odysseus' long and dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. The film has generated significant anticipation ahead of its worldwide release.

Nolan has often been recognised for letting his work take centre stage rather than making bold fashion statements, making his choice of a handcrafted Indian textile an unexpected talking point during the premiere.