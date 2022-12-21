Christmas in the UAE: Top dining offers to celebrate the festive season

From brunch to Christmas dinners, there's lots on offer around town

By CT Desk Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 5:28 AM

COYA

This Christmas, indulge in some flavoursome dishes, enrapturing beats, and free-flowing beverages, all part of a Christmas Brunch at COYA on Saturday, December 24. The brunch starts with a selection of fresh salads, followed by delicious mains, and sweet desserts, including decadent chocolates and more. From 12.30pm to 4pm. Packages are priced per person, starting from Dh409 for soft beverages, Dh609 for house beverages, and Dh779 for the premium package. For reservations, call 04 316 9600, or email reservations@coyarestaurant.ae.

Nobu

Nobu is inviting guests to indulge in a unique dining experience. Visitors can enjoy signature dishes from Nobu Matsuhisa’s famous Japanese Peruvian menu, savour some of the best sushi and sashimi, and indulge in beverage pairings while the resident DJ crafts an extra special celebratory mix, all part of the Nobu Christmas Brunch, taking place on December 24 and 25, from 12pm till 3pm. Packages for adults start from Dh575, Dh275 for kids. Pre-payment is required to book. For bookings, call 04 426 0760.

Café Society

Celebrate the festive occasion with a brunch at popular Dubai Marina hotspot, Café Society. Their buffet brunch features a range of delicious festive delights for the Christmas season. Sunday, December 25, from 12pm till 5pm. Prices start from Dh180 per person. For more information, call 04 318 3755.

Great British Restaurant

Gather with family and friends, and head to the Great British Restaurant to try out their festive buffet. The delightful spread will include turkey, Yorkshire puddings and all the tasty trimmings, perfectly paired with a vast selection of beverages to enjoy. The Christmas Eve dinner will take place from 7.30pm till 11pm. Packages start from Dh299 per person. Children’s package is Dh120 per person. For bookings, call 04 455 1101.

Rixos Marina, Abu Dhabi

This year, celebrate Christmas Eve at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi’s Turquoise Restaurant. It is inviting guests to indulge in the ultimate Christmas Eve dinner buffet with live music and a festive atmosphere, and an exclusive program of Rixy Kids Club activities for the little ones. Saturday, December 24, from 6.30pm till 10.30pm. Packages start from Dh450 per person. For bookings, contact 02 498 0000.

Yamanote

Yamanote Japanese Bakery has launched its Christmas menu, featuring a selection of seasonal delicacies including Christmas cakes, freshly baked cookies and Santa Love bakeries. Yamanote Atelier’s Christmas delicacies are available until January 8 across all outlets in the UAE.

Jumeirah Golf Estates

Friends and families can celebrate Christmas at Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estates. The venue is inviting everyone to try out their Christmas Eve Dinner and enjoy a specially prepared dinner and a special Italian menu with a 4-course meal including antipasti, freshly made pasta, mains, and decadent desserts. Packages start from Dh395; Dh175 for children aged 5 – 12. For reservations, call 04 586 7795.

Old Castello

Jumeirah’s Old Castello is inviting everyone to celebrate the festive season with hearty plates and merry drinks, all part of their Christmas Brunch. The feast includes a range of starters, mains, live pasta station, mini pizza stations and desserts. There’s also a magic show, face painting station, and an appearance from Santa himself. Dh120 per person, Dh99 for kids. December 25, from 2pm to 5pm. For more info, call 052 942 2000.