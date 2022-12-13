Christmas 2022 in UAE: Where to meet Santa and enjoy festive vibes

CT brings you a list of top spots to meet and greet the Christmas figure

By CT Desk Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 5:20 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 5:52 PM

Panorama Restaurant

It is the season of surprises for little ones as Christmas celebrations are in full swing at Panorama Restaurant in Dubai. Kids can indulge in a whole lot of fun with activities including a magic show, face painting, games, competitions, and gifts. Per family of four, two kids below five dine free and those between six and 12 years enjoy 50 per cent discount. Saturday, December 17, 12.30pm till 3.30pm. Dh120 per person.

Mall of the Emirates

Santa Claus will be meeting and greeting families visiting the Mall of the Emirates, which is celebrating the festive season with plenty of holiday-themed experiences. With the trees trimmed and the halls decked, the mall is transforming into a celebratory destination with stunning seasonal collections, picture-perfect photo opportunities, and a market that runs till January 2.

Bawabat Al Sharq

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall in Abu Dhabi is celebration the holiday season with various winter festivities to entertain little ones and all family members. A special Winter Wonderland will be available to experience from December 16 till January 1, featuring an indoor snow play area and marvelous holiday vibes. From 2pm till 10pm.

Al Maryah Island’s Winter Wonderland

Head to the Winter Wonderland at Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi to enjoy all things Christmassy. Little ones and families can indulge in exciting festive attractions such as Santa’s Grotto, Snow Slide, Snow Park, Ice-Rink, and more, available at the venue till December 25, from 3pm till 10pm daily.

Silicon Central Winter Wonderland

Santa and his elves will spread joy and happiness to kids and family visiting Silicon Central Mall in Dubai. The venue also features an exciting line up of events, themed deco and live performances as well as festive treats for the holiday season, until January 6, 2023. Additionally, the Winter Market will be held at the Mall Atrium until December 25 from 5.30pm onwards with kiosks for cakes and gift wrapping. From December 16-25, visitors can write letters to Santa as well.

City Centre Deira

Families heading to City Centre Deira can have a wonderful time with the range of entertainment and shopping experiences at the venue, all decked up for the holiday season. Visitors can take part in the Little Elves' workshop, available till December 25, from 10am till 10pm, or visit the Santa's Grotto for a meet and greet session, available from December 16 to 20, between 4pm and 9pm.

Yas Mall

Abu Dhabi's Yas Mall is inviting everyone to be a part of their festive celebrations, perfect for the holiday season. Running till December 28, families at Yas Mall can enjoy several activities including a magical winter wonderland, Santa's workshop, and much more. Little ones can also meet and greet with the Santa at Yas Mall.

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts has transformed into a large festive destination in Dubai where visitors can enjoy live festive shows like Smurfmas, King Julien’s Holiday Stomp, Santa’s sleigh parade, festive market, and a daily festive parade at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai. Kids and adults can also meet Santa in a special meet and greet session.

The Beach

Little ones can have a chance to meet and greet with Santa in his grotto at The Beach, beachfront destination, all set to celebrate the festive season. Santa will be available to meet from 4pm to 10pm, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, till December 25.

Waterfront Market

Popular fresh food market in Dubai, the Waterfront Market will host an array of festive activities for families and children which will run from December 16 until January 1, 2023. Little ones can visit Santa's grotto for a special meet and greet session with Santa and his little helpers, who will run workshops as well as other Christmas activities For more information, visit waterfrontmarket.ae.

Dukes The Palm

Here's your chance to grab a selfie with Santa Claus, who is coming to Dukes The Palm for three days, starting December 23. The man in white and red will be present at the venue everyday from 9am till 11am, and young ones can also enjoy the special Kids Program at Dukesy Kids Club for only Dh25 per child.