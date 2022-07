Chrissy Teigen celebrates one year of sobriety

By ANI Published: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 10:37 AM Last updated: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 10:42 AM

American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen recently celebrated one year of sobriety while reflecting on her past relationship with alcohol.

According to Page Six, she took to her Instagram handle on Monday and announced "Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days!" with a video showing her hanging out with her husband, John Legend, and their kids, 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles.

Teigen admitted she sometimes misses "feeling loopy and carefree" but acknowledged that drinking just didn't give her "that fun feeling" toward the end.

"I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I -- get this -- quit drinking!" she explained, adding that she feels "really good" despite sometimes getting "frustrated" over the days she should "remember way better."

"There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look...gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family. While I honestly STILL don't know if I'll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best. I'll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze," she continued.

Teigen, who told Cosmopolitan in 2017 that she'd been "point blank, just drinking too much," has been candidly documenting her sobriety journey on social media since and has been open about her ups and downs.

As per Page Six, she began experimenting with bouts of sobriety in November 2020, sharing the news with her fans the following month. Teigen has celebrated different milestones in her journey to year-long sobriety, including at her six-month mark and her 50-day mark.