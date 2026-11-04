Chris Rock opens up about seeking therapy over struggles in personal life

Chris Rock has opened up about seeking therapy after struggling with his personal relationships, revealing that the experience helped him better understand himself.

The 61-year-old comedian opened up about his personal struggles during an interview with GQ for the magazine's 2026 Men of the Year issue.

"My personal life wasn't what I wanted it to be. And I'll leave it at that," Chris said, explaining that he had been struggling with his relationships before deciding to seek help.

He also recalled becoming emotional during his first therapy sessions, admitting that he was overwhelmed by what he was going through at the time.

Speaking about his experience, Chris recalled previously saying, "Nobody struts into therapy. You crawl in there on your knees soaked from crying."

The disorder affecting Rock's behaviour

During the interview, Chris also discussed being diagnosed with nonverbal learning disorder (NVLD), a condition that can affect a person's ability to understand nonverbal social cues.

The comedian first revealed his diagnosis in 2020 and has since spoken about how it affected his interactions with other people.

"It made me realise how insensitive a lot of my behaviour was throughout the years," he said.

Chris explained that he previously struggled to understand why certain relationships were not working, sometimes assuming that his celebrity status was responsible.

"I used to just blame everything on celebrity," he admitted.

Looking back, he also expressed regret about not understanding his condition sooner.

"Oh, I totally wish I'd known earlier," he said.

However, his diagnosis helped him recognise that he had difficulty picking up on social cues and understanding what others were trying to communicate.

He also revealed that therapy remains an ongoing part of his life, explaining that he continues to work with a therapist alongside someone who helps him manage his learning disorder.

"You never come out. It's an ongoing thing," he said.

The comedian previously spoke about attending therapy during the Covid-19 pandemic, revealing in a 2020 interview with Gayle King that he had increased his sessions to around seven hours a week.

Beyond his personal life, Chris also discussed his career and plans to focus more on directing.

His latest film, Misty Green, marks his return to directing after 2014's Top Five.

The comedy-drama, which he wrote and directed, stars Rosalind Eleazar, Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya and Anna Kendrick.