Chris Pratt set to feature in comedy shorts series based on American history

Hollywood star Chris Pratt is set to headline a new buddy comedy shorts series focused on American history, alongside renowned presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin.

According to Variety, Goodwin will serve as executive producer, editorial advisor, and on-screen authority for the project, which is being developed by digital and creative media studio ATTN in partnership with Emmy-winning producer Alex Gregory.

The yet-to-be-titled series will follow Pratt as he attempts to share his enthusiasm for American history, often discovering that his knowledge of the facts does not always match his passion for the subject.

The project has received funding from the US Department of State's Office of Public Diplomacy and Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. According to an official announcement, the initiative aims to "inform and engage foreign publics about America through international media engagement, educational and cultural exchange programs, digital communications, and outreach conducted through US embassies and consulates worldwide."

Producers described the series as a "public diplomacy initiative intended to engage international audiences with America's constitutional values and history through modern digital storytelling," Variety reported.

Nicknamed "Faster Class" for US history, the shorts will explore key constitutional values through stories centred on influential historical figures and pivotal moments in American history.

The series will combine live-action and animated elements, pairing Pratt's humour and curiosity with Goodwin's historical expertise and fact-checking. Together, they aim to present America's founding ideals in an engaging and accessible format for global audiences.

Pratt was recently in the spotlight after his son, Jack, made a rare public appearance at the premiere of Scary Movie 6 in Los Angeles. The 13-year-old attended the event alongside his mother, drawing attention from fans and media.