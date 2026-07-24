Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 3' officially goes into production

The production on Netflix's Extraction 3, featuring Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, and Golshifteh Farahani, has officially begun.

Confirming the same on Instagram, Hemsworth shared pictures from the sets, featuring himself with Elba and director Sam Hargrave.

"E3 here we go!" Hemsworth wrote.

Hargrave, who previously directed the first two Extraction films, returns to helm the third chapter from a screenplay by Citadel and Tyrant writer David Weil.

"We're very much looking forward to filming the third chapter in our 'Extraction' saga here in New South Wales. Our goal has always been to push the boundaries of action filmmaking, and with Extraction 3, we're taking our biggest swing yet," Hargrave said.

While plot details for the third film have been kept under wraps, Hemsworth will reprise his role as black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake. The franchise is based on the Ciudad graphic novel by Ande Parks, from a story by Parks, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo,

The original Extraction debuted on Netflix in 2020, becoming one of the streaming platform's biggest film releases at the time. It was followed by Extraction 2 in 2023.