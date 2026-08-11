Chris Evans teases Steve Rogers’ brutal return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Chris Evans has shared new details about his return as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday, teasing a difficult storyline for Captain America in the upcoming Marvel film.

Speaking during a Q&A at Fan Expo Boston, Evans discussed reuniting with directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who previously worked with him on several Marvel films.

“The Russos love beating up Steve Rogers,” Evans said. “Their favorite thing to do is to just beat him up”

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According to Evans, the directors have always been interested in showing Steve continuing to fight regardless of how many times he gets knocked down.

“To them, that’s what makes a hero, and that’s someone who gets punched so many times but still gets up,” he said.

Evans did not reveal exactly what Steve will face in Avengers: Doomsday, but suggested the character will be put through plenty when he returns.

“They keep finding new ways to beat him up, but this one was brutal,” he said.

Evans also spoke about the secrecy surrounding his involvement in the film, revealing that Marvel used a different character name while the movie was in production.

Steve Rogers was reportedly referred to as “Luke Cage” in scripts and on call sheets in an effort to keep Evans’ return under wraps.

“Even on set, they’d say, ‘Luke Cage is traveling,’” Evans said.

Evans last played Steve Rogers in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. The film ended with Steve returning the Infinity Stones before choosing to remain in the past with Peggy Carter.

He later appeared in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, but returned as Johnny Storm, his character from the Fantastic Four films, rather than Captain America.

Evans’ return as Steve Rogers was confirmed as part of Avengers: Doomsday, although details about his role in the film remain limited.

The movie will once again bring Evans together with the Russo brothers, who directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

For now, Evans has kept the details of Steve’s storyline under wraps beyond describing what the character goes through as “brutal.”

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18.