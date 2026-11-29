Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela is returning to the big screen next year.

His upcoming action drama Kaaka, written and directed by Bobby Kolli, will release on January 13, a day ahead of the Indian harvest festival of Makara Sankranthi.

"Looking forward to entertaining you all this Sankranthi with a whole new side of ‘Auto Johnny’," he wrote on X, referencing his role from Rowdy Alludu, his blockbuster from the 1990s. "@dirbobby and the entire team are putting their heart and soul into making #KAAKA a memorable theatrical experience. See you all in theatres worldwide on January 13, 2027."

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Looking forward to entertaining you all this Sankranthi with a whole new side of âAuto Johnnyâ.@dirbobby and the entire team are putting their heart and soul into making #KAAKA a memorableâ¦ pic.twitter.com/oKQuNX7dXW — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 29, 2026

The filmmakers released a title teaser in August, giving glimpses into the film's plot and Chiranjeevi's role.

The megastar plays Satyam, a supervisor working at an aquaculture company, leading a quiet working-class life. His vehicle key falls into a giant tank where shrimp are being grown.

He uses a giant electromagnet to retrieve the key, which also brings with it automatic and semi-automatic rifles. This gives a clear hint that the film will have action sequences.

Kaaka features an ensemble cast, including Anaswara Rajan, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nivetha Thomas, Priyamani, Anurag Kashyap, Sunil, Rachita Ram, and 'Getup' Srinu, with a cameo by Mohanlal. Thaman is the music composer of the film, produced by KVN Productions owned by Venkat K Narayana.

This film marks the second collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Bobby Kolli, after the 2023 action-comedy Waltair Veerayya, which boasted an ensemble cast of Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa and Bobby Simha.

Devi Sri Prasad was its music composer and the film emerged as a box office success.

Earlier this month, Chiranjeevi inaugurated the shoot of his son Ram Charan's next film with Pushpa director Sukumar by sounding the clapboard.

The yet-to-be-titled film brings together Ram Charan and Sukumar together once again after Rangasthalam, the rural hit drama.