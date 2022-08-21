Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Bhola Shankar' set to release in April 2023

The couple got married in 2018
Superstar Chiranjeevi's upcoming Telugu film 'Bhola Shankar' will be released in theatres on April 14, 2023, the makers announced on Sunday.
Production banner AK Entertainment shared the news in a post on Twitter to celebrate the superstar's 67th birthday.
The film is directed by Meher Ramesh, known for the Prabhas-starrer 'Billa' and Kannada film 'Veera Kannadiga.'
'Bhola Shankar' stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia opposite Chiranjeevi.
The film is produced by Ramabhrahmam Sunkara with music by Mahati Swara Sagar.
According to media reports, the actor's mother had fallen off a dock at his Georgia home
The pictures give a glimpse into their lavish Alibaug house
The prequel that drops Monday in the UAE brings in more diversity but don't worry, the dragons are still around
The event will take place in October at Coca Cola Arena
The action-drama is directed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Vaani Kapoor
The actor plays a police officer in the film
Produced by Karan Johar, the show will showcase the daily routine of some famous Bollywood celebrities and their luxurious lives.