Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Bhola Shankar' set to release in April 2023

The film stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia opposite the popular star

Chiranjeevi

By PTI Published: Sun 21 Aug 2022, 5:45 PM

Superstar Chiranjeevi's upcoming Telugu film 'Bhola Shankar' will be released in theatres on April 14, 2023, the makers announced on Sunday.

Production banner AK Entertainment shared the news in a post on Twitter to celebrate the superstar's 67th birthday.

The film is directed by Meher Ramesh, known for the Prabhas-starrer 'Billa' and Kannada film 'Veera Kannadiga.'

'Bhola Shankar' stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia opposite Chiranjeevi.

The film is produced by Ramabhrahmam Sunkara with music by Mahati Swara Sagar.