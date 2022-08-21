UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Bhola Shankar' set to release in April 2023

The film stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia opposite the popular star

Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi

By PTI

Published: Sun 21 Aug 2022, 5:45 PM

Superstar Chiranjeevi's upcoming Telugu film 'Bhola Shankar' will be released in theatres on April 14, 2023, the makers announced on Sunday.

Production banner AK Entertainment shared the news in a post on Twitter to celebrate the superstar's 67th birthday.

The film is directed by Meher Ramesh, known for the Prabhas-starrer 'Billa' and Kannada film 'Veera Kannadiga.'

'Bhola Shankar' stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia opposite Chiranjeevi.

The film is produced by Ramabhrahmam Sunkara with music by Mahati Swara Sagar.


More news from Entertainment