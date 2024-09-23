E-Paper

Chiranjeevi gets Guinness World Record for Most Prolific Film Star

The Guinness World Record was presented to Chiranjeevi at an event in Hyderabad

By ANI

Chiranjeevi (Photo by PTI)
Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 12:22 PM

Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 12:23 PM

Veteran Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has made history as the Guinness World Records on Saturday, recognised him as the Most Prolific Film Star/Actor/Dancer in the Indian film industry.

This achievement is particularly special for Chiranjeevi as it marks the same date he made his acting debut back in 1978.


The Guinness World Record was presented to Chiranjeevi at an event in Hyderabad, with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan doing the honors.

As a gesture of respect and admiration, Khan warmly hugged Chiranjeevi.

Praising Chiranjeevi's legendary dancing skills, Khan said, "If you see any of his songs, his own heart is into it. He is enjoying himself. Our eyes just don't move from him because he is having such a great time. We are also infected with that."

"I'm happy to be here and your achievements are many. You will go on in this journey creating many achievements and many firsts. We will always be there to be entertained by you and applaud you," he added.

Throughout his 45-year career, Chiranjeevi has performed an incredible 24,000 dance moves in 537 songs across 156 films.

