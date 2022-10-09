Chiranjeevi expresses gratitude for 'Godfather' film's success

Chiranjeevi shared a video on Saturday and thanked his fans

By ANI Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 2:40 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 2:45 PM

South star Chiranjeevi, whose latest film Godfather recently released in theatres, expressed gratitude to fans for making the movie a huge success.

Chiranjeevi shared a video on Saturday and thanked his fans, saying, "Thank you so much for all the love you are showing on our film Godfather. I am truly humbled, it has just been two days and we have already crossed Rs69 crores of revenue. I am told today more credits are being added in the Hindi belt."

"You have truly made this a pan-Indian film. My hearty thanks to the audiences and all my fans from North, South, East and West. See you at the movies. Jai Hind," he added.

Godfather, which was released on October 5, raised Rs38 crores worldwide on its opening day, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

The political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 Malayalam directorial Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier in the lead roles.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo in the film. Nayanthara also stars in the movie, which is helmed by Mohan Raja.

Godfather clashed at the box office with Nagarjuna's The Ghost.