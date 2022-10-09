Chiranjeevi expresses gratitude for 'Godfather' film's success

Viola Davis plays the lead role in the film, currently playing in UAE cinemas
South star Chiranjeevi, whose latest film Godfather recently released in theatres, expressed gratitude to fans for making the movie a huge success.
Chiranjeevi shared a video on Saturday and thanked his fans, saying, "Thank you so much for all the love you are showing on our film Godfather. I am truly humbled, it has just been two days and we have already crossed Rs69 crores of revenue. I am told today more credits are being added in the Hindi belt."
"You have truly made this a pan-Indian film. My hearty thanks to the audiences and all my fans from North, South, East and West. See you at the movies. Jai Hind," he added.
Godfather, which was released on October 5, raised Rs38 crores worldwide on its opening day, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala.
The political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 Malayalam directorial Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier in the lead roles.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo in the film. Nayanthara also stars in the movie, which is helmed by Mohan Raja.
Godfather clashed at the box office with Nagarjuna's The Ghost.
Viola Davis plays the lead role in the film, currently playing in UAE cinemas
The female-driven comedy is inspired by the hilarious real-life phenomenon of boy bands
Reports suggest that the 'Kedarnath' actor hadn't been keeping too well
Shah Rukh Khan's son has reportedly penned a web series
'RRR' is a fictional story starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters
The film is reportedly a murder mystery starring Kareena as a detective
The song won Jody the 1966 Grammy Award for best country performance by a woman
Ex-wife Angelina Jolie earlier alleged that Brad abused her and choked one of their children on a flight in 2016