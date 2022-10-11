Child actor of India’s Oscar entry dies of leukaemia days before movie’s release

Rahul Koli passed away at age 10; his family held a prayer meet for him in his hometown

Screenshot from Youtube

By Web Desk Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 11:49 AM

Rahul Koli has passed away at age 10 after a long battle with leukaemia. The child actor starred in the upcoming movie 'Last Film Show', set to release on October 14.

The movie, which focuses on a young boy's love for film, is India's official entry to the Oscars this year. Koli plays the child protagonist's friend.

Rahul’s family held a prayer meet for him in his hometown, according to Indian Express.

“He was so happy and would often tell me that our lives would change after October 14. But he left us before that,” Ramu told The Times of India. He also said that the family would watch the movie together after performing Koli's funeral rites.

ALSO READ: