Child actor of India’s Oscar entry dies of leukaemia days before movie’s release

Pan-Indian icon Shah Rukh Khan's children are set to make their debuts in writing and acting soon
Rahul Koli has passed away at age 10 after a long battle with leukaemia. The child actor starred in the upcoming movie 'Last Film Show', set to release on October 14.
The movie, which focuses on a young boy's love for film, is India's official entry to the Oscars this year. Koli plays the child protagonist's friend.
Rahul’s family held a prayer meet for him in his hometown, according to Indian Express.
“He was so happy and would often tell me that our lives would change after October 14. But he left us before that,” Ramu told The Times of India. He also said that the family would watch the movie together after performing Koli's funeral rites.
ALSO READ:
Pan-Indian icon Shah Rukh Khan's children are set to make their debuts in writing and acting soon
Chiranjeevi shared a video on Saturday and thanked his fans
The team shared a video of fans from across the globe wishing Bachchan
Ranveer, the NBA Brand Ambassador for India, is in the city for an NBA event
The Dubai-based Jordanian designer recently showcased her latest collection at a fashion show in the city
It will feature winners, finalists, fan favourites and viral sensations
Here are top things in the UAE through which you can support the cause