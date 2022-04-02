Chef Kunal Kapur brings exclusive recipes to 'Flavours of Ramadan' television show

The show is available to Middle Eastern audiences on SONY TV.

Chef Kunal Kapur, host Gaurav Tandon and nutritionist Mitun De Sarkar (Photos: Instagram)

By CT Desk Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 1:36 PM Last updated: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 3:11 PM

Tune into culinary television show Flavours of Ramadan which is celebrating its 10th Season on SONY TV, Friday to Sunday at 5.30pm.

Flavours of Ramadan kicked off on April 2, the first day of Ramadan.

The show has brought to the UAE some of the biggest names in the culinary world like chefs Ranveer Brar and Vineet Bhatia. One of the highlights was when music legend Asha Bhosle was invited to do her first ever cookery show on the program.

This year celebrity chef Kunal Kapur is headlining the show, creating some exclusive recipes for audiences in the region. Keeping the latest trends in food in mind the show also features Clinical Nutritionist Mitun De Sarkar. Flavours of Ramadan is hosted by local television and radio personality Gaurav Tandon.

Watch repeats of Flavours of Ramadan Monday to Thursday at 5.30pm.