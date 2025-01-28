Check out Bobby Deol's intense look from 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

The makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu released a poster of Bobby Deol in character to celebrate his 56th birthday.

Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, the makers shared a poster featuring Deol in a striking black outfit where he can be seen holding a sword.

Along with the poster, the makers wrote, "Wishing the incomparable, the man of magnetic screen presence @thedeol a very Happy Birthday! - Team Hari Hara Veera Mallu."

Bobby recently made his Telugu debut in Daaku Maharaj, where he acted alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Pragya Jaiswal. The film was directed by Bobby Kolli.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, is one of the most awaited films in Telugu cinema.

Earlier in the day, the actor's elder brother, Sunny Deol, took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself with Bobby to wish him on his birthday.