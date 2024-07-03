Check out Awkwafina, John Cena's performance in 'Jackpot!'

Founded in 1831 for actors and "men of refinement and education", the Garrick was one of the last such clubs not to allow women in, except as guests of men
The trailer of John Cena and Awkwafina's Jackpot! has been unveiled.
Set in Los Angeles in 2030, Jackpot! focuses on Katie (Awkwafina), a struggling actress who wins the lottery without realising that the state of California grants everyone else until sundown to murder the winner and claim the prize money without consequences. Helping Katie to stay alive is an amateur lottery protection agent (Cena), who gets a cut of the cash if she survives, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Later, Awkwafina tells him, "I do trust you. I think it's because you look like a bulldog that, like, a witch cast a spell on and turned into a human. You ever get that?"
Feig (Bridesmaids, The Heat) directed Jackpot!
Jackpot! will be out on Amazon Prime Video on August 15.
