ChatGPT can ‘draw’ your life: Viral AI trend sparks fun, raises privacy concerns

If you've recently scrolled through Instagram, you've probably noticed it: users posting AI-generated images of their lives or chuckling over a brutal feed roast by ChatGPT. What started as an innocent prompt – “Ask ChatGPT to draw what your life looks like based on what it knows about you” – has gone viral, inviting friends, followers, and even ChatGPT itself to get a peek into our most personal details. It's fun, often eerily accurate, and, yes, a little unnerving.

The trend that started it all

A while ago, Instagram’s “Add Yours” sticker spurred the popular trend “Ask ChatGPT to roast your feed in one paragraph.” What followed were thousands of users clamouring to see the AI's take on their profiles. ChatGPT didn’t disappoint – delivering razor-sharp observations on everything from overused vacation spots to the endless brunch photos and quirky captions, blending humour with a dash of truth. The playful roasting felt oddly familiar, almost like a best friend’s inside joke.

Building on this momentum, a new prompt has emerged, challenging ChatGPT to illustrate an image based on its knowledge of users' lives. As people shared their AI-rendered life snapshots, the reactions were varied: "Can't believe it's so accurate, ChatGPT 😱" posted a UAE-based expat, marvelling at a vivid depiction of their desk, their Dubai skyline view, and even the room decor that matched reality a little too closely.

Another user posted, "OMG please help. I asked ChatGPT to draw what my life looks like based on everything it knows about me… and it’s way more intricate than I ever imagined. Do I need therapy or a high-five?"

The trend has spiralled into an internet sensation, drawing in on the universal appeal of finding out "how others see me”. But behind the fun and games, the trend also raises a bigger question: how much does our AI assistant actually know?

AI knows you better than you think

It's easy to laugh at ChatGPT's spot-on roast or its shockingly accurate life drawing, but there’s a reason these responses resonate so deeply with us. Over time, many of us have shared an astonishing amount of personal information online. From Instagram and Facebook posts to Twitter rants, LinkedIn achievements, and even casual conversations with AI, we’ve built a digital breadcrumb trail of our lives.

The irony? Many of us openly share these tidbits – the specifics of our work, favourite hangouts, even our quirks and struggles – without realising we’re building a profile that’s almost as detailed as any conversation with a friend. Now, with ChatGPT's interactive memory, the AI has a heightened awareness of its users, remembering past interactions and drawing connections in ways that feel strikingly human.

This phenomenon also hints at a new era where our relationship with technology feels distinctly personal. ChatGPT and similar AI are no longer just tools; they're digital companions that "know" our routines, our likes and dislikes, and maybe even our insecurities. And for some, AI may become an observer of our lives, with insight that rivals close relationships. The fine line between fun and privacy But what happens when fun crosses into uncharted territory? There are important safety and privacy concerns to consider. As this viral trend spreads, it reminds us that we're living in a time when data privacy is often an afterthought. We must not forget that even though AI interactions feel personal, they're still bound to privacy policies, security measures, and data usage protocols that might not always align with our expectations. OpenAI has emphasised user data protection, but with each trend that sees us sharing more, it's worth considering what data we're actually comfortable letting our AI remember. There's no question that ChatGPT's latest viral moments offer a delightful new way to see ourselves, thanks to technology. But as more people engage with these prompts, the fine print matters. In a world where our online personas are increasingly scrutinised, it's wise to occasionally step back and ask: How much do I want AI to know about me? And, if it knows too much, do I have the power to take back control?