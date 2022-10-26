Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen split again? Here's what we know

Rajeev reportedly blocked Charu on Instagram, while she deleted all his pictures from her social media.

By ANI Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 3:31 PM

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen's relationship with wife Charu Asopa has once again become the talk of the town.

Reportedly, after giving their marriage a second chance, the duo has once again decided to part ways.

Charu tied the knot with Rajeev in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. The two became parents to daughter Ziana in November last year.

The two were headed towards a divorce a few months ago, however, they decided to stay together to be with their daughter.

In September 2022, Charu dropped a family picture featuring Rajeev and their daughter Ziana from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations along with an announcement they are keeping their marriage for good.

"Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes, we announced that we are ending our marriage and realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we won't deny that. Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our marriage for good. We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter Ziana and we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing and happiness is our number one priority. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple and never giving up on us. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev," she wrote.

Going by the latest reports, it appears that Charu and Rajeev's marriage is on the verge of ending.