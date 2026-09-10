Charlie’s Angels and Buffy stars among big names presenting at 2026 Emmys

The 2026 Emmy Awards will feature some familiar faces, with stars from Charlie’s Angels and Buffy the Vampire Slayerset to appear as presenters.

The Television Academy announced its first group of presenters for the ceremony, with Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd all included in the line-up.

The three actresses are known for starring in the classic television series Charlie’s Angels, which premiered in 1976 and celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Kate and Jaclyn were part of the original trio alongside the late Farrah Fawcett, while Cheryl joined the series in its second season as Kris Munroe following Fawcett’s departure.

All three are now set to appear as presenters at this year’s Emmys as Charlie’s Angels marks five decades since its debut.

Another familiar television pairing is also part of the presenter line-up, with Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz both confirmed for the ceremony.

The pair starred opposite each other as Buffy Summers and Angel in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which premiered in 1997. Their Emmy appearances come ahead of the series’ 30th anniversary next year.

The wider presenter line-up includes Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Amy Poehler, Jon Hamm, Macaulay Culkin, Keke Palmer, Sally Field and David Harbour.

The Television Academy said additional presenters will be announced.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay, marking her first time hosting the Emmys.

The 78th Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14, airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.