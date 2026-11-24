Charlie Cox wanted a chance to play James Bond. The response, he says, was that he was “too old” — an explanation that left the Daredevil actor with a fairly obvious question about the man who landed the role… What about Robert Pattinson?

Speaking on Virgin Radio UK’s The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Cox revealed that he had asked his agents to enquire about an audition for the next Bond film, only to be told his age ruled him out.

“Can I say something? I asked to audition for that. Do you know what they told me? ‘Too old.’ But Rob is the same age as me!” he was quoted as saying, before adding, “He does look good for it, I have to be fair.”

However, they are not quite the same age. Cox is 43 and turns 44 in December, while Pattinson turned 40 in May. Still, the relatively small gap was enough for Cox to question the feedback. “How is 44 too old?” he asked.

What Cox thinks of the new James Bond

The actor doesn't appear to hold any grudges, particularly against Pattinson, whose career choices he was quick to praise. “What an amazing career that guy has carved out,” Cox said.

Pattinson, however, wasn't the actor Cox had initially expected to land the coveted role. He had his money on Jack Lowden, with Callum Turner another possible contender. In fact, Cox was rehearsing for his play The King's Ransom when he first heard the casting news.

As it turns out, Cox and Pattinson have known each other for years, having moved in the same circle of British actors that includes Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan, Eddie Redmayne and Tom Sturridge.

However, Cox admitted that he isn't particularly close to the new 007. “To be completely fair, of the group of friends that we have, Rob is probably the one that I know the least well. He’s a very busy man,” he said in a previous interview.

Pattinson, 40, will succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond in the franchise's 26th film, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve. Production is reportedly expected to begin in 2027, with Amazon MGM Studios overseeing the next chapter of the iconic spy franchise.

Craig last appeared as 007 in the 2021 film No Time to Die, bringing his 15-year run as the British secret agent to an end.

Interestingly, earlier reports had suggested that producers were looking for an actor in his thirties, making Pattinson's casting all the more surprising, particularly given Cox's experience.

Still, the actor appears to have taken the rejection in his stride. And while he may not have had the opportunity to make his own case for Bond, he’s come up with a rather positive verdict on the man who eventually landed the role.