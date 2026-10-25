Charli xcx to join Martin Scorsese's next film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence

The pop star will feature in a cameo in the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s upcoming movie 'What Happens at Night'; details of her role are under wraps

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 25 Oct 2026, 10:06 AM
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Singer-actress Charli xcx is set to join hands with filmmaker Martin Scorsese, taking their collaboration beyond the cover of her new album Music, Fashion, Film

The pop star, according to Variety, will feature in a cameo in the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s upcoming directorial movie What Happens at Night alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

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The film is described as a Gothic psychological drama; the Apple and StudioCanal production follows an American married couple who travel to a small European town to adopt a baby. It is only that they start to struggle to claim their child, the less they seem to know about themselves. 

While Charli’s part in the film has been kept under wraps, she will be joining a cast that also includes Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson, and Jared Harris. 

Charli xcx has made a name for herself in the world of music alongside films. She has worked in seven movies in the past two years. 

The slate of films includes The Moment–a mockumentary directed by her frequent collaborator Aidan Zamiri, which satirises the commercial success she achieved with Brat.

Films also inspired her latest album Music, Fashion, Film, which features John Cale, Marc Jacobs and Scorsese on the cover to symbolise each art form. 

She is currently busy wrapping up her tour for the record in the US, with the final show of the leg in Las Vegas on Friday before she heads to Europe in February.

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