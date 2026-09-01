Charles Spencer pays tribute to Princess Diana 29 years after her death

Charles Spencer has shared a tribute to his sister Princess Diana, marking 29 years since her death with photos of the flag flying at half mast over Althorp House.

The 62 year old Earl Spencer shared the photos on Instagram from the Northamptonshire estate, which was Diana’s childhood home and is also her final resting place.

“31 August. My least favourite day,” he captioned the post.

Diana died on August 31, 1997, following a car crash in Paris. She was 36 years old.

Althorp House holds particular significance for the Spencer family. Diana spent part of her childhood at the estate and was later buried on an island in the middle of its Round Oval lake. A separate memorial on the grounds allows visitors to pay tribute to the late Princess of Wales.

Charles has regularly remembered his sister publicly over the years, sharing childhood photographs and memories of their time together.

His latest tribute comes weeks before the release of his upcoming book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which will offer his personal account of Diana’s life and death.

The book is scheduled to be released on September 22.

“The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral,” Charles said when announcing the book.

He added that he wanted to “speak on Diana’s behalf” and do so in a positive way.

Nearly three decades after her death, Diana continues to be remembered by her family and the public, with Charles’ latest post marking the anniversary from the home they once shared.