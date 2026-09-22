Channing Tatum denies rumours he was behind secret Instagram account

Channing Tatum has responded to rumours that he was behind a secret Instagram account that had been leaving comments about his ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz and her fiancé Harry Styles.

The speculation began circulating online over the weekend after fans noticed an account called '@bidness_nonya', which had commented on posts involving Zoë and Harry.

What caught people's attention was the account's connection to Channing, with the actor appearing to follow the page. Some social media users began questioning whether it could be a burner account belonging to him.

Channing has now denied the theory, addressing it directly on his Instagram Stories on September 21.

“Yo I truly can't believe yall think this is what I'm doing with my free time,” he wrote, calling the speculation “hilarious”.

He also questioned why he would publicly follow a burner account if he was trying to keep it secret.

“But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account @channingtatum,” he added.

The account had attracted attention after leaving negative comments on posts about Zoë and Harry.

However, questions about the theory had already emerged before Channing addressed it.

Pop culture commentator Stephanie Tleiji suggested the page had previously been a Channing fan account that the actor may have followed before its username and content changed.

The account had also commented on other celebrities and reportedly denied being run by Channing when questioned by another user.

The account has since become inactive.

Channing and Zoë began dating in 2021 after working together on Blink Twice, which Zoë directed and co-wrote and Channing starred in.

They became engaged in 2023 before ending their relationship in October 2024. Zoë later began dating Harry, with their engagement confirmed earlier this year.

Channing has made his position clear: he has one Instagram account, and @bidness_nonya is not his.