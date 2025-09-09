  • search in Khaleej Times
Channing Tatum reveals why he turned down Ryan Gosling's role in 'Blue Valentine'

One of the reasons why the actor turned down the intense rule was that he "hadn't been in a relationship like that" at the time of movie's filming

Published: Tue 9 Sept 2025, 2:12 PM

Actor and film producer Channing Tatum recalled why he turned down a role in Derek Cianfrance's 2010 drama Blue Valentine, reported People.

"As I was just reminded, it was about 20 years ago that I did kind of one of my first real, I guess, acting roles, and Derek saw it and, and he believed in me, I think way before I ever believed in myself," said Tatum while accepting the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Performer Award at the TIFF Tribute Awards, according to the media outlet.

"And that was why I think I couldn't go on that journey. I just ... I was just scared," he added, "I was absolutely terrified of that role specifically, and I didn't go."

After looking at Tatum's performance in the 2006 drama A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, Cianfrance thought of casting him in his film. "He's got this physicality — this body that can tell stories," said the director about the actor.

Tatum added, "I think I blocked it out because I probably, on some level, regret it," he said. Looking "back on that moment. I was scared of it, because I hadn't really lived it."

Blue Valentine is the "story of a married couple — Dean and Cindy — that unravels throughout the course of the movie, which is told in a nonlinear fashion.

Tatum revealed that another reason why he turned down the intense role was because he "hadn't been in a relationship like that at that time".

"I didn't think I could do it. I was just starting to act," he said, adding that as he and Cianfrance began working together on Roofman, the director "reminded me of that."

"I was like, 'Yeah, I know.' I definitely ... I wish I would have done it. But I think Ryan killed that," added Tatum. "So I don't spiritually think that one was mine."

Roofman stars Tatum as real-life convict Jeffrey Manchester, who became notorious for robbing 45 McDonald's restaurants and once evaded capture by secretly living in a Toys "R" Us store. It follows Manchester's six-month stint hiding inside the store, including his falling in love with a divorced mom (Kirsten Dunst).