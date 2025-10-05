  • search in Khaleej Times
Central Cee, Naomi Campbell, and other stars shine at restaurant launch in Dubai

CARBONE Dubai officially opened its doors at Atlantis The Royal with a glittering red-carpet affair with several celebrities in attendance on Saturday night

Published: Sun 5 Oct 2025, 3:28 PM

Up to Dh100,000 fine: Sheikh Mohammed issues law for engineering consultancies in Dubai

Some UAE pet owners say inflated vet bills deter adoption, strain families

Energy drinks, chewing gum: Dubai prosecutor warns of new ways to smuggle drugs

It was a night of star power, fine dining, and unapologetic glamour as CARBONE Dubai officially opened its doors at Atlantis The Royal with a glittering red-carpet affair on Saturday night.

Celebrity guests in attendance included Central Cee, Iris Law, and Winnie Harlow. Supermodels Alessandra Ambrosio and Romee Strijd, actress Kat Graham, and football legend Rio Ferdinand were also among the A-listers who turned heads at the grand opening. The guest list also featured a lineup of regional celebrities, including Safa Siddiqui, Farhana Bodi, Mona Zaki, Ahmed Helmy, Joelle Mardinian, Amina Khalil, Pamela El Kik, Mohammed Al Turki, Lojain Omran, Mona Kattan, and Mahira Abdel Aziz — making it one of the most star-studded nights Dubai has seen this season.

Inside, guests were whisked away to the golden era of 1950s New York, reimagined with Dubai’s signature flair. The evening blended cinematic sophistication with Italian indulgence, complete with CARBONE’s signature dishes — from Caviar Stracciatella Toast and Tortellini Tartufo Nero to the cult-favorite Spicy Rigatoni — paired with live entertainment and a lively, retro ambience.

The grand opening formed part of a three-day VIP extravaganza at Atlantis The Royal, which kicked off with an intimate dinner on Friday, followed by a high-energy beach performance from Rick Ross at CARBONE on the Beach.

Marking CARBONE’s tenth global outpost, the Dubai venue brings the world-renowned restaurant’s signature mix of old-school Italian charm and modern luxury to the city’s thriving fine-dining scene. Co-founded by Chef Mario Carbone, the brand has made waves globally for its show-stopping service and decadent plates, including Lobster Fra Diavolo, Veal Parmesan, and Chicken Balsamico.

“Marking CARBONE’s tenth global opening at Atlantis The Royal, we are thrilled to welcome guests to an experience that defines modern Italian dining – exciting, glamorous, and truly legendary,” said Jeff Zalaznick, Co-Founder of Major Food Group.

Chef Mario Carbone added, “Our opening weekend is more than just a milestone – it’s a celebration that offers a preview of what’s to come: an ultra-luxurious dining experience, where exquisite cuisine meets the timeless allure of another chapter in history.”

Reservations for CARBONE Dubai are now open from Monday, October 6, 2025. To book, visit carbonedubai.com or call 04 426 0500.