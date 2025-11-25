Celina Jaitly files domestic violence case against husband

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence case against her husband, Peter Haag, seeking compensation and custody of their children, according to a report by NDTV. The petition, filed in a Mumbai court on November 21, alleges years of emotional, physical, sexual, and verbal abuse.

Jaitly, 47, has sought ₹500 million (approximately Dh20.5 million) for loss of earnings, claiming Haag — an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier — “prohibited” her from working after the birth of their children and “robbed her of her financial independence and dignity.” She stated she was only able to take up “small projects” with his permission.

The couple, who married in 2010, share three children: twin sons Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and another set of twins born in 2017, one of whom passed away due to a congenital heart condition. The children currently live with Haag in Austria.

In her petition, Jaitly described her 48-year-old husband as a “narcissist” and “self-absorbed individual” who showed “no empathy” toward her or their children. She claimed that the abuse forced her to flee their home in Austria and return to India.

Represented by legal firm Karanjawala & Co., the actor has also requested ₹1million per month (approx. Dh41,000) in maintenance and urged the court to restrain Haag from entering her Mumbai residence. Additionally, she has sought full custody of the children.

The petition notes that Haag filed for divorce in Austria in August this year.

Jaitly, known for popular films such as No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Golmaal Returns, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, and Thank You, had shared affectionate posts about Haag as recently as last year, marking their wedding anniversary.