Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s family seeks death penalty for D4vd

The singer has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the death of the 14-year-old, whose remains were discovered inside a car registered to him

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 8 Sept 2026, 10:58 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez has called for singer D4vd to face the death penalty if he is convicted of killing the teenager.

The family issued a statement on the eve of what would have been Celeste’s 16th birthday, saying the punishment “would be perfect for this kind of human being, devoid of feelings and emptiness inside, and without conscience”.

Recommended For You

Iran says will declare 'prohibited zone' near Hormuz strait in coming days

Iran says will declare 'prohibited zone' near Hormuz strait in coming days

New mobile immigration service at Dubai airport clears travellers in 12 seconds

New mobile immigration service at Dubai airport clears travellers in 12 seconds

UAE latest flight updates: Several flights cancelled or delayed

UAE latest flight updates: Several flights cancelled or delayed

UAE energy exports will 'not be held hostage' amid Iran war: Gargash

UAE energy exports will 'not be held hostage' amid Iran war: Gargash

Dubai's Onpassive Metro station renamed to Garmin under 10-year deal

Dubai's Onpassive Metro station renamed to Garmin under 10-year deal

 

“But that’s not in our hands, but rather in God’s, and the California justice system,” the statement continued.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder, lewd acts involving a child under 14 and mutilation of human remains.

Celeste was 14 when she died. Her remains were discovered in September 2025 inside the front trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to the singer.

Prosecutors allege that Burke killed the teenager to prevent her from revealing an unlawful sexual relationship that could have damaged his music career. His defence maintains that he is innocent.

A judge ruled in July that sufficient evidence existed for Burke to stand trial. The special circumstances attached to the murder charge could make him eligible for the death penalty or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has not announced whether prosecutors will pursue capital punishment.

Burke, known professionally as D4vd, rose to prominence after his songs Romantic Homicide and Here With Me gained popularity online.

Celeste’s family said it remained grateful for the progress in the case and thanked prosecutors, investigators and members of the community who had supported them.

“All we want is justice for Celeste,” the family previously said.

Burke remains in custody without bail. A trial date has yet to be announced.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran says maps of shipping routes through Hormuz to be signed 'in coming days'

2

9-day school break in UAE as Dubai schools revise October half-term dates

3

Dubai Airports announces entry, exit system on mobiles; 'click and travel' in seconds

4

Iran says will declare 'prohibited zone' near Hormuz strait in coming days

5

UAE latest flight updates: Several flights cancelled or delayed