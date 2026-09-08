Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s family seeks death penalty for D4vd

The family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez has called for singer D4vd to face the death penalty if he is convicted of killing the teenager.

The family issued a statement on the eve of what would have been Celeste’s 16th birthday, saying the punishment “would be perfect for this kind of human being, devoid of feelings and emptiness inside, and without conscience”.

“But that’s not in our hands, but rather in God’s, and the California justice system,” the statement continued.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder, lewd acts involving a child under 14 and mutilation of human remains.

Celeste was 14 when she died. Her remains were discovered in September 2025 inside the front trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to the singer.

Prosecutors allege that Burke killed the teenager to prevent her from revealing an unlawful sexual relationship that could have damaged his music career. His defence maintains that he is innocent.

A judge ruled in July that sufficient evidence existed for Burke to stand trial. The special circumstances attached to the murder charge could make him eligible for the death penalty or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has not announced whether prosecutors will pursue capital punishment.

Burke, known professionally as D4vd, rose to prominence after his songs Romantic Homicide and Here With Me gained popularity online.

Celeste’s family said it remained grateful for the progress in the case and thanked prosecutors, investigators and members of the community who had supported them.

“All we want is justice for Celeste,” the family previously said.

Burke remains in custody without bail. A trial date has yet to be announced.