Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recalls coping with son’s death

'Never commit suicide': When actor Vijay Antony spoke about his father’s untimely death
The video from his old interview has gone viral on social media
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay's remarkable 26-year marriage has weathered its share of storms, but none as profound as the tragedy they faced in 2016. Tana experienced a heartbreaking pregnancy loss at 20 weeks, losing their son whom they lovingly named Rocky.
This deeply painful experience tested their resilience, but the Ramsays leaned on each other for support. In a chat with media portal People, Gordon Ramsay reflects on this challenging period, stating, "There’s no book that guides you through that loss, and so losing Rocky was really tough. Watching the trauma unfold, it’s this life-changing moment."
Instead of tearing them apart, the tragedy brought the Ramsay family closer together. Their enduring love for Rocky is evident in the way they honour his memory, from naming their Cornwall home after him to wearing jewellery with his name.
Gordon Ramsay acknowledges that their son Oscar, born after the loss of Rocky, wouldn't have been possible without that experience. He describes the bond they formed as unique and irreplaceable.
Tana Ramsay, who marked seven years since the loss in June, is celebrated by her husband as incredibly resilient. Their kids "get a lot of strength from their mom," Ramsay said. "There's a lot of things that Tana's done, that we wouldn't be here today without that strength."
ALSO READ:
The video from his old interview has gone viral on social media
Several Bollywood stars arrived in glamorous traditional attire for the occasion
The actor took to social media to share photos of her one-year-old joyfully playing with her toy
In an exclusive chat with City Times, the Bollywood diva discussed the thriller's appeal on OTT, her chemistry with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, and how she always follows her dreams
Delivering hits after hits, the renowned playback singer, who was recently in Dubai, recounts his decades-long career in Bollywood and beyond
Recently in Dubai, the music producer talks about the pressures of re-inventing himself, upcoming collaborations in the city, and his advice to Gen-Z artistes
The artist is seen writing ‘SRK’ numerous times on a tablet
, starring SRK in the lead role, has emerged as a monumental success at the box office