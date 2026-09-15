Ms. Rachel, Kehlani and celebrities stand with Macklemore after Ed Sheeran removal

Ms Rachel, Kehlani, and several other public figures have voiced support for Macklemore after the rapper was removed from the remaining US dates of Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour following his pro-Palestine remarks on stage.

The musician had opened for Sheeran at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey earlier this month, where he performed his protest song Hind’s Hall, showed footage from Gaza, and called for a free Palestine.

Tour promoter Messina Touring Group later confirmed that Macklemore would no longer appear at the remaining US support dates after being told by venues that they would not host concerts with him on the lineup.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Macklemore said he had been speaking in support of Palestine on stages for almost three years. He said the decision had followed pressure from stadium owners, including Robert Kraft, whose company owns Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

The rapper described Sheeran as a longtime friend and said he hoped their 13-year friendship would survive what he called a “painful disagreement”.

His statement has prompted widespread reaction online, including from Ms Rachel, the children’s entertainer known for her educational videos.

Sharing a post about the decision, Ms Rachel wrote: “Ed Sheeran had an opportunity to show that we won’t be bullied into punishing people for supporting Palestine. Instead, he caved to people who refuse to accept what the world knows. A genocide is happening in Gaza. We all need to speak out against it.”

In a separate message, she added: “If more than 20,000 white children were killed in another part of the world, everyone would be shouting about it at their concerts. Treating some children’s lives as less worthy of outrage is racist. Silence during a genocide is not neutral.”

Singer Kehlani commented directly on Macklemore’s Instagram post, writing: “A LOT of the venues / owners are rallied together this way. honored to know you brother. adore you. behind you!!!!”

Climate activist Greta Thunberg also voiced her support, commenting: “Full solidarity and free Palestine. Artists’ very active silence in the face of injustice and genocide will not be forgotten.”

UAE-based Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen praised Macklemore’s statement, writing: “What a voice.”

Actress Kim Basinger used the comments section of Ms Rachel’s post to recommend the documentary The American Doctor, which focuses on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “If you are unsure about what’s happening in Gaza, I urge you to see it,” she wrote.

The band Garbage issued a longer statement, describing Macklemore’s removal as “madness” and “wildly unjust”. “Those who exile, silence and censor others are never the good guys,” the band wrote.

Spanish actor Javier Bardem also reportedly called for a boycott of Sheeran’s tour in an Instagram post following the news.

Kraft said the decision to bar Macklemore from Gillette Stadium was not intended to diminish the suffering of Palestinians, but cited concerns over what he described as the rapper’s past rhetoric and imagery, which he said had caused offence to the Jewish community.

Macklemore has rejected accusations of antisemitism, saying criticism of Israel and support for Palestinian rights should not be conflated with hatred of Jewish people.