Celebrate Sharjah Summer Festival with PJ Masks

The popular characters will be at City Centre Al Zahia till August 7

By CT Desk Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 3:42 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 3:43 PM

Sharjah's City Centre Al Zahia is bringing the emirate's first PJ Masks experience to its Central Galleria starting today. The event features a host of fun-filled activities including a 25-minute show, and a chance to meet the popular figures on stage.

The interactive mini show will be full of singing and dancing where kids will also get to participate in a Hero Training session with the PJ Masks characters and learn cool moves, use superpowers and more.

The stage show, based on the popular animated series, features Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko aka the PJ Masks.

Running till August 7, the PJ Masks shows are free to attend and will take place at 4:30pm, 7:30pm, and 9:15pm daily. Entry to all activities will require a minimum spend of Dh200. Visitors are required to scan their receipts on the SHARE app and two children will be permitted into the zone.