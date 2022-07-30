Celebrate International Friendship Day at these top spots in the UAE

Treat your bestfriend to these top food offers around town

By CT Desk Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 1:45 PM

Jailbird

Celebrate International Friendship Day today and tomorrow at Jailbird. Enjoy the 'BYOB' (Bring Your Own Bestie) offer where diners who bring their best friend to any Jailbird branch across the UAE are treated to a complimentary meal with any meal purchase. Available from 12pm till 6pm on Saturday and Sunday. Dine-in only at Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Motor City, Mirdiff, and Jumeirah Beach Road branches.

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

LDC Kitchen + Coffee is inviting everyone to share its popular dish Fun Guy with their Best Guys on the occasion of International Friendship Day. Fun Guy is a pizza mixed with wild fresh mushrooms, crushed tomate, fresh thyme, garlic oil, provolone and taleggio cheese. It is priced at Dh58. Saturday, from 8am till 1am in Aspin Commercial Tower, SZR. Available at multiple locations.

High Note

Head to High Note Pool & Sky Lounge in Aloft Al Mina with your friends in a grouo of four and get a veg or non-veg platter along with four drinks for just Dh169. Veg platter includes Paneer Tikka, Malai Soya Chaap, Aloo Corn Tikki and Zaatar broccoli, and a mini Samosa. The non veg platter includes Chicken Tikka, Mutton Seekh, Chicken Seekh, Fish Tikka and Tandoori prawns. Saturday, July 30.