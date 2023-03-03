Celebrate Holi in the UAE:

Check out these top food offers to mark the festival of colours

By CT Desk Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 5:40 PM

Farzi Dubai

Popular modern Indian bistro in Dubai, Farzi is treating their guests to a four-course sharing-style feast to mark the Holi festival. The experience includes must try dishes like Palak Patta Chaat, Zesty Lemon Chicken Biryani, Daulat Ki Chaat, and more. Farzi Dubai’s Holi Menu will be available on March 8 at 150AED per person for four courses at both City Walk and Mall of the Emirates. For reservations, call 052 689 2012 or 050 407 5590.

Varq

Signature Indian restaurant Varq at Taj Palm is inviting everyone to celebrate India's festival of colours by indulging in flavours and delicacies of the country in a contemporary setting. Packages start from Dh275 on the set menu. From Wednesday, March 8 till Friday, March 10. Lunch, 12-3pm, dinner 6-11pm. For reservations, call 04 275 4444.

Pincode

Recently launched Pan-Indian cuisine restaurant in Dubai, Pincode by Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur is all set to commence the festive celebrations with an exclusive Holi set menu. It is inspired by traditional Indian flavours and dishes, and features a variety of food selections for everyone. Highlights from the menu include Tandoori Paneer Roulade with Cheddar Sauce, Chicken Cheese Kofta with Smoked Makhni Gravy, Thandai Tres Leches, and more. March 7 and 8, Dh119 for vegetarian menu, Dh139 for non-vegetarians. For reservations, call 04 566 1424.

Jehangirs

Popular Mughalai restaurant in Dubai, Jehangirs is celebrating the festival of Holi by serving a colourful dessert platter consisting of Ras Malai, Gulab Jamun, Carrot Halwa and Gujja & Rabri for Dh38. Additionally, those dining at the venue on March 8 will be welcomed with Thandai shots (Kesar Badam and Mint flavoured). For reservations, call 04 591 6167.