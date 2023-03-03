Celebrate Holi in the UAE:

Middle East Film and Comic Con 2023: Everything you need to know about the upcoming event in Abu Dhabi
From ticket details to the list of celebs at the comic event, we break down what visitors can expect at the film and comic convention
Farzi Dubai
Popular modern Indian bistro in Dubai, Farzi is treating their guests to a four-course sharing-style feast to mark the Holi festival. The experience includes must try dishes like Palak Patta Chaat, Zesty Lemon Chicken Biryani, Daulat Ki Chaat, and more. Farzi Dubai’s Holi Menu will be available on March 8 at 150AED per person for four courses at both City Walk and Mall of the Emirates. For reservations, call 052 689 2012 or 050 407 5590.
Varq
Signature Indian restaurant Varq at Taj Palm is inviting everyone to celebrate India's festival of colours by indulging in flavours and delicacies of the country in a contemporary setting. Packages start from Dh275 on the set menu. From Wednesday, March 8 till Friday, March 10. Lunch, 12-3pm, dinner 6-11pm. For reservations, call 04 275 4444.
Pincode
Recently launched Pan-Indian cuisine restaurant in Dubai, Pincode by Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur is all set to commence the festive celebrations with an exclusive Holi set menu. It is inspired by traditional Indian flavours and dishes, and features a variety of food selections for everyone. Highlights from the menu include Tandoori Paneer Roulade with Cheddar Sauce, Chicken Cheese Kofta with Smoked Makhni Gravy, Thandai Tres Leches, and more. March 7 and 8, Dh119 for vegetarian menu, Dh139 for non-vegetarians. For reservations, call 04 566 1424.
Jehangirs
Popular Mughalai restaurant in Dubai, Jehangirs is celebrating the festival of Holi by serving a colourful dessert platter consisting of Ras Malai, Gulab Jamun, Carrot Halwa and Gujja & Rabri for Dh38. Additionally, those dining at the venue on March 8 will be welcomed with Thandai shots (Kesar Badam and Mint flavoured). For reservations, call 04 591 6167.
From ticket details to the list of celebs at the comic event, we break down what visitors can expect at the film and comic convention
The actress and reality television star said her character Meera reflected who she was in real life
The Bollywood actor took to Instagram to share the update
From music and art to Holi celebrations, there is plenty to do in the country
The last leg of the band's 17-date North American tour kicks off in October
The interior designer has been accused of not delivering a flat to a buyer even after receiving payment
The third instalment of the horror-comedy is slated to release in 2024
The actor's star was unveiled on Wednesday, just two days before the release of 'Creed III'