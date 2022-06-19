Celebrate Father's Day in UAE

Acknowledge all the dads in your life with our guide to the best offers and gifts for Father's Day, celebrated in the UAE on June 21

By CT Desk Published: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 6:04 PM

Private sports lessons

Who does not like a bit of golf and tennis, eh? Treat the man in your life to an unforgettable experience at Dubai Creek Resort, where individual private golf and tennis lessons are being offered at great rates throughout June. Golf by Peter Cowen Academy; Dh1500 for 4 lessons plus a 30-minute session free; Dh2500 for 8 lessons plus a 60-minute session free. Tennis by Peter Burwash International; Dh1680 for 6 lessons plus a 30-minute session free; Dh3180 for 12 lessons plus a 60-minute session free. Contact 04 2045666 or 0556152697.

Special Father’s Day menu

This week is for fathers across the world and CLAP Dubai has created a special Father’s Day menu featuring 6-courses of premium Japanese dishes. The menu includes, Scallop foie gras, sashimi, nigiri and sushi roles, Wagyu Beef Tomahawk and a lot more that ends on a sweet note with Mochi ice cream and Kalamansi Tart. Pair these scrumptious dishes with grape and it will make for a perfect Father’s Day evening in the city. The experience is priced at Dh988.

Spa day out

Time for hardworking fathers to unwind and enjoy a relaxing spa day at Amara Spa or a hair makeover session at Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa, both located at Park Hyatt Dubai. Amara Spa is offering a 90-minute head and body massage, a Bento Box Lunch by Amara Pool, and a day by Amara Pool with access to Spa facilities, all for Dh800 per person. The Hair Spa is offering scalp treatment and hair cut, classic manicure and pedicure, a 30-minute hand and foot massage, and a day by the pool with access to spa facilities for Dh900 per person. Both offers are available throughout June.

Faloodas for Fathers

As temperatures soar, it is best to down an entire glass of Falooda to beat the heat. And if that is not enough, popular Indian street food restaurant Khau Galli, will get you the second glass with a 50 per cent discount. The venue’s Falooda menu features five different Faloodas priced from Dh22 to Dh30.

Complimentary main course for Dads

Special treatment where it is due; all dads dining with their families at Village Bistro, The First Collection - JVC will get a complimentary main course. Stand-out options include a prawn linguini, classic steak frites, and a 24-hour braised beef brisket ragu. Offer valid till Tuesday, from 6-10pm.

An Exciting Summer Competition

Fathers not afraid of a little competition, head to Boardwalk, Dubai for a pizza competition featuring great prizes. Register as a team of two (dad and child) for Dh50, receive 1 kids’ pizza, and a hat and apron for the child, and create a unique pizza design for the chef to bake. Take a picture with the pizza and post it on the parent’s Instagram with the hashtags @boardwalkdubai and #boardwalkpizza. The top prize is a daycation for a family of 4 with lunch or dinner at Boardwalk. For more information, head to hyattrestaurants.com

A signature Father’s Day deal

A way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so head to Social House in Dubai to indulge in several tasteful delights including the Penne Contandina or the Rib Eye steak and the Black Pepper Beef, all complemented by moctails, smoothies, fresh juices, and more. June 21, from 9-12am. 20 per cent off total bill for families and dads.

Staycation and dining deal

When hotels offer staycation deals, it is best for fathers to cash in, especially when the staycation includes breakfast for 2 adults and 2 kids below the age of 12 years and a 30 per cent discount for the entire menu at the restaurant. The deal in question is by TAMANI Marina Hotel and its elegant restaurant Cafe Society. The package is priced at Dh640 including the aforementioned offers.

Father’s Day Gift Guides

Fashion accessories

It’s time for Father’s Day gifts and fashion accessories are among the top things that dads out there love. Jafferjees, available at Burjuman Mall and online, is offering cufflinks with a gold and tan leather case for Dh170, a belt for Dh360, and many other accessories that will make dads look dapper. Customisation is available. For more information, visit jafferjees.ae.

Eyewear for Fathers

From bold frames to simpler everyday wear, Lenskart has launched a special Father’s Day collection with more than 100 frames to choose from. Gold (priced at Dh100 annually) members can enjoy a 15 per cent discount and a BOGOF offer on prominent in-house brands’ exclusive Father’s Day collections. The collection is available in-store and online till June 22. Prices start from Dh199 for sunglasses and Dh350 for eyeglasses.

Figures and accessories

Celebrate the important man in your life with Swarovski’s stellar collection of figures from all-time favourite movie characters, crystal bracelets, watches, pens and many more things that will make for a memorable Father’s Day.

Hampers

Designed to pamper dads and make them feel like a star, a Super Dad Gourmet Hamper is available exclusively at Le Gourmet, Galeries Lafayette. The gourmet hamper includes Maxim’s de Paris chocolate speculos, Venchi assorted chocolate truffle, a jar of Belberry royal selection Acacia honey, a jar of Mira’s farm Almonds, Congedi extra virgin truffle oil, and Boon coffee’s exclusive Galeries Lafayette blend, all guaranteed to tantalize his tastebuds and warm his heart for just Dh374.50. Available in store/direct order.