Celebrate Emirati Women's Day in the UAE on August 28

Here are top activities and offers to mark the occasion in the country

By CT Desk Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 6:08 PM

Emirati Women's Daycation

Head to Dubai's iconic hotel Jumeirah Emirates Towers which is celebrating Emirati Women's Day with a special Emirati Women's Day-cation package. It offers ladies the ultimate retreat in opulent suites, pool access, spa treatments, and luxurious in-room dining. Available for a month from August 28. Dh900 for two ladies, inclusive of suite, pool access, in-room dining experience for two, and massage for two. From 9am till 10pm.

Emirati poet Alhanouf Mohammed Live

This Emirati Women's Day, popular Emirati poet Alhanouf Mohammed is paying tribute to the traditional poetry recital 'Al Azi' at City Centre Mirdiff. Alhanouf will be the first Emirati woman in over 250 years to pay tribute to the traditional Arabic poetry which is usually performed by a group of men. Today, from 11am till 1pm at the mall's Central Galleria.

Try an artistic cake

Celebrate Emirati Women's Day with a special cafe from DIFC Waldorf Astoria's The Cake Boutique. The online cake shop offers a delectable selection of vegan, gluten-free, and sugar-free signature cakes of many delicious flavours. Beth Lauren, the cake artist, has created a stunning 5-layered honey and buttermilk UAE-inspired sponge cake to mark the occasion in the country. Available till August 28 for Dh560. Place your orders on thecakeboutiquedifc.com or through WhatsApp 0586004547.

Watch short films by Emirati directors

Cinema Akil is celebrating this year's Emirati Women's Day by screening five short films directed by Emirati talents and you are invited! On Sunday, August 28 celebrate the achievements of Emirati women behind the silver screen. The directors include Hind Abdullah, Sarah Al Hashimi and Mariam Alawadhi. The free-to-attend event also has Project Chaiwala on board for all things related to food. Those interested can book their seats through the Cinema Akil website. Limited seats are available on a first come first served basis.

Tea workshops

On the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, Mondoux is inviting citizens and residents of the UAE to its JBR branch to explore the world of specialty teas while indulging in some of the venue's signature desserts. Dh40, inclusive of a 1.5-hour workshop session, tea and desserts. From 4pm till 5.30pm, open to ladies only. Prior bookings are required.

Shooting club

JA The Resort in Jebel Ali has come up with a unique offer celebrating Emirati Women’s Day. The ‘Shoot & Glow’ package offers women of the UAE a round of pistol shooting at the JA Shooting Club, followed by a choice of any two luxurious treatments for a radiating glow at Calm Spa. Offer is valid from August 28 till September 4. Prior bookings are required.

Three-course menu

Award-winning Italian restaurant in DIFC, Marea has introduced a specially curated three-course lunch menu to celebrate Emirati Women's Day. The menu, available to all women living in the Emirates, has a choice of a starter, main course, and a refreshing sorbet to end the meal. Available for a week starting August 28, from 12pm till 2.45pm. The three-course experience is priced at Dh99 per person.

Emirati Essence Treatment

The Spa at Address Beach Resort Fujairah is dedicating an Emirati Essence treatment to celebrate women on Emirati Women's Day. The offer includes an exclusively curated treatment that is made up of all things local. Dh750 for two hours. Available till Sunday, August 28.

Memorable coffee experience

Al Bayt at Palace Beach Resort Fujairah is inviting guests for a unique and memorable coffee experience on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day. Caramel Choco Cookies Coffee and Star Herbal Coffee are among the specially curated coffees to try at the venue. Priced at Dh35, the special coffees are available till Sunday, August 28.

Afternoon Tea and Spa

Indulge in an Arabic-inspired Oud massage experience at Raffles The Palm's Parisian Cinq Mondes Spa and Henna Body Scrub. As part of the Emirati Women's Day celebrations, guests, in addition to their spa treatments, will also be treated to an afternoon tea experience at the hotel's Blüthner Hall. Available till September 2. Dh599 per person, inclusive of a 60-minute Oud massage, Henna Body Scrub, and Afternoon Tea experience.

A special performance

Celebrate this year’s Emirati Women’s Day at THAT Concept Store, Mall Of The Emirates where an all-Emirati cast of celebrity pop artists will drop in to mark the occasion with all things music and fashion. The Music Fashion Fusion will open on Sunday at 7pm with a talk show featuring renowned Emirati artist Alya, Emirati pop singer Sachii and male Emirati R&B singer Casa Vince. It will be followed by individual live performances. The special show, open to the public, will be attended by key music industry players and influencers.

Gift an exquisite hamper

Mark Emirati Women’s Day by gifting an exquisite hamper from carpo, known for its seasonal delicacies and premium products. Choose from an extensive range of products customizable to your liking, from the brand’s roasted and raw macadamia, cashew, almond and pistachio kernels, honey and spreads like thyme honey, hazelnut and pistachio butter to an array of dried seasonal fruits including figs, papayas, strawberry, and more. Prices start from Dh1500, available at carpo, located at The Fashion Avenue at The Dubai Mall.