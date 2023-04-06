Celebrate Easter around the UAE

Enjoy the festival with Easter brunches and 'eggciting' egg hunts across the country

By CT Desk Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 9:39 AM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 11:43 AM

Address Sky View

Popular Downtown spot Address Sky View is hosting a fabulous Easter brunch featuring a variety of culinary stations, including a BBQ station with whole ribeye, salmon, and roasted full lamb leg, a pasta and risotto live station, and a home-made Neapolitan pizza pass around. The venue has also arranged a host of exciting activities for children like an egg hunt, face painting, arts and crafts, and a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny mascot. Sunday, April 9, from 12.30pm to 4pm, Dh350 per person for soft beverages and Dh450 per person for house beverages. For reservations, contact 04 8738888.

Waves Restaurant, The Palm Jumeirah

Celebrate Easter with a fun-filled brunch at Waves Restaurant, C Central Resort The Palm, a beachfront property boasting views of The Palm Jumeirah and the city’s skyline. The culinary team has curated an Easter-inspired menu featuring a sumptuous spread of tasty delicacies including local and international dishes from starters to hot entrees and a dessert bar. Young ones can also take part in fun-filled activities like face painting and friendly games. Packages from Dh299 per person, 12.30pm to 4pm on Sunday, April 9. For reservations, call 04 873 5500.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah

Friends and families can enjoy a special Easter afternoon at The Bay, Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah with a specially curated three-course sharing style set menu. The beachside brasserie is offering the finest selection of Mediterranean flavours with highlights including an exquisite Seafood Tower, Burrata Salad, Saganaki Lamb Meatball and Beef Wellington, complimented by a mouth-watering dessert buffet. Sunday, April 9, from 1pm to 4pm, Dh499 per person. For reservations, call 04 777 2233.

The Palmery, Jumeirah Al Naseem

Indulge in the flavours of the Mediterranean, Middle East and Asia with a Sunday family brunch buffet Easter special, from a range of fresh salads, smoked and cured fish selection, a seafood bar to a traditional Easter special roast at The Palmery, Jumeirah Al Naseem. The little ones can try some 'speggtacular' activities including egg painting for all ages, face painting and interactive crafts workshops. Sunday, April 9 from 1pm to 3.30pm, Dh495 per person inclusive of soft beverages and Dh595 for house beverages.

Vinesse, The Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah

Served in an elegant and tranquil setting, the Easter high tea at Vinesse, The Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah, features a selection of savoury and sweet treats. From delicate finger sandwiches to freshly baked scones, the menu has been crafted to offer a perfect balance of flavours and textures. From 3.30pm to 5.30pm daily, Dh240 for two. For reservations, call 06 504 4888.

Gastro Kitchen, DoubleTree by Hilton

Friendly neighbourhood restaurant Gastro Kitchen at DoubleTree By Hilton, Dubai is inviting friends and families for a joyful Easter Sunday brunch. Packed with fun for all the family, little ones will be kept well entertained with traditional Easter activities, while the delectable family-style sharing set menu is sure to delight all diners. Sunday, April 9, from 1pm to 4pm. Packages from Dh299 per person. For bookings, call 055 166 8092.

Santè Ria

Indulge in Easter flavours and joyous festivities of the season with Santè Ria's Easter Sunday celebrations. The venue is hosting an exciting Egg Hunt for visitors who get a chance to win fabulous prizes when total bill crosses Dh250. Sunday, April 9, 6pm till 11pm at Santè Ria, The First Collection Hotel, Jumeirah Village Circle. For reservations, call 04 275 6621.

World Cut Steakhouse, Habtoor Palace Dubai

Brunch your way to Easter Sunday at World Cut Steakhouse, Habtoor Palace Dubai. The venue is serving a sophisticated collection of steakhouse classics for the festive occasion. Guests can also indulge in a variety of main course options, tableside carvings, cheese bar and overly indulgent desserts as well as special in house six different kind of mustards. Sunday, April 9, 12.30pm till 4pm. Dh395 inclusive of soft beverages, Dh595 for house beverages.