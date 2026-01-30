Home Alone, Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara dies aged 71

Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara has died aged 71, her manager confirmed to multiple US news outlets. She is survived by her husband and children.

O’Hara was best known for her roles in 'Home Alone', 'Schitt’s Creek' and 'Beetlejuice', and as a member of the influential Canadian sketch comedy series 'SCTV'. She was also a part of season 2 of 'The Last of Us'.

O'Hara made her film debut in 1980’s 'Double Negative'. She appeared in Martin Scorsese's 1985 black comedy 'After Hours' and 1986’s 'Heartburn'. In 1988, she starred in 'Beetlejuice' as Delia Deetz, the stepmother of Winona Ryder’s Lydia. O’Hara reprised her role in the 2024 sequel 'Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice'.

In 1990, she was cast in Home Alone as the harried mother of Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin, one of her most memorable roles.

She starred as Moira Rose in the 2015 comedy series 'Schitt’s Creek' which shot to global fame after Netflix picked it up. In 2020, she won the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for the role.