Selena Gomez, Cate Blanchett join Michael Fassbender in Brady Corbet film

Actors Cate Blanchett and Selena Gomez are set to star in The Brutalist director Brady Corbet’s next feature alongside Michael Fassbender, Variety reported.

During a masterclass at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, Blanchett revealed that she was “about to work with Brady Corbet on a film,” confirming her involvement in the upcoming project. Gomez has also joined the cast, with The InSneider previously reporting her casting.

Plot details for the still untitled film remain under wraps, though Corbet has previously described the project as an “X-rated” feature set largely in the 1970s.

“The film spans from the 19th century into the present day, it’s just predominantly focused on the ’70s. The film is really, really genre-defying,” Corbet told The Hollywood Reporter.

The filmmaker is also reportedly shooting the feature using rare eight-perf 65mm cameras.

Speaking at the Storyhouse Screenwriting Festival in Dublin last month, Corbet hinted at the scale of the film, revealing that the script runs nearly 200 pages. By comparison, The Brutalist had a 165-page script and a runtime of three-and-a-half hours, according to Variety.

Andrew Morrison is producing the project under the Kaplan Morrison banner. The film will mark Corbet’s fourth feature after The Childhood of a Leader (2015), Vox Lux (2018), and The Brutalist.

Blanchett, an Oscar-winning actor, has worked with filmmakers including Martin Scorsese, Guillermo del Toro, David Fincher, and Wes Anderson. She most recently starred in Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother, which won the Golden Lion at last year’s Venice Film Festival.

According to Variety, Blanchett won the best supporting actress Oscar for portraying Katharine Hepburn in Scorsese’s The Aviator (2004), and later earned best actress honours for Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine (2013).

Gomez, meanwhile, has balanced a successful music and acting career alongside launching her beauty brand Rare Beauty. After gaining recognition on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, she later starred in Harmony Korine’s Spring Breakers and most recently appeared in Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez.

The actress won Cannes’ best actress award for Emilia Perez alongside Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon and Adriana Paz.

She also leads Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building, which has earned her an Emmy nomination and has been renewed for a sixth season.