Cate Blanchett asks London theatre audience to stop filming during performance

Cate Blanchett has asked audience members to stop filming during performances of her new London play, saying recording the show can spoil the experience for others.

The actress addressed the audience from the stage following a performance of Electra/Persona at the National Theatre’s Lyttelton Theatre, where the production is currently running.

In a video shared on Instagram, Blanchett explained why she wanted people to put their phones away during the performance.

“There are few places on this planet where we can simply be together and be present,” she said.

While Blanchett said she understood why audience members might want to film the curtain call, describing it as “kind of flattering”, she drew a distinction between that and recording the play itself.

“But for anyone who is filming the show, please don’t, because it spoils it for the next group of people who come in and are present with us,” she said.

Her comments were met with applause from the audience.

Electra/Persona is written and directed by Benedict Andrews and brings together Sophocles’ Greek tragedy Electra and Ingmar Bergman’s 1966 film Persona.

Blanchett stars alongside Nina Hoss, with the two actresses alternating between the roles of Electra/Elisabeth and Clytemnestra/Alma. A coin toss determines which roles they will play each night, adding an element of unpredictability to each performance.

The production also stars Ella Lily Hyland and marks Blanchett’s latest return to the stage.

Her request comes as the use of phones during live theatre continues to draw attention, with performers speaking out about audience members filming, texting or otherwise using their devices during shows.

Electra/Persona is running at the National Theatre’s Lyttelton Theatre in London until October 10.