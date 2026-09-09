Casey Affleck dedicates new film 'Company' to late parents after losing both this year

Casey Affleck has dedicated his new film Company to his parents after revealing that both his mother and father died earlier this year.

Speaking about the film at the Venice International Film Festival, Casey said he had hoped his parents would get the chance to see the project before their deaths.

“It’s dedicated to my parents because I lost both my mom and my dad this year, and they were very important to me,” he told reporters.

“I really wanted to show this movie to them, and I didn’t get to. I think they would have liked it.”

The comments also marked the first public confirmation that his and Ben Affleck’s father, Timothy Affleck, had died. Casey did not reveal when his father died or disclose a cause of death.

Their mother, Christopher Anne Affleck, died in June at the age of 83.

During the press conference, Casey also reflected on how difficult experiences in his personal life have influenced his work.

“The good thing about being an artist, the best thing maybe, is that you can take all of the hardest experiences in your life and put it into your work, and it just makes you better,” he said.

Casey directed and co-wrote Company, a gothic film centred on grief and human connection. His sons Indiana and Atticus Affleck also appear in the film, while Ben attended the Venice premiere to support his brother.

The film itself has an additional connection to Casey’s parents, with both appearing in Company before their deaths. They died before getting the chance to see the completed film.

Company premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it is competing for the Golden Lion. For Casey, the film now also serves as a tribute to the parents he had hoped would be there to see it.