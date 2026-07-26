Prime Video drops first 'Carrie' teaser, confirms October 7 premiere

Prime Video has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Carrie, while announcing that Mike Flanagan's television adaptation of Stephen King's iconic horror novel will premiere on October 7.

The announcement came during Prime Video's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where Flanagan revealed that the eight episode series reimagines King's 1974 novel for a new generation, focusing on the realities of social media, online bullying and teenage mental health

"Here's the thing," Flanagan said. "Carrie was written half a century ago. Carrie was adapted spectacularly by Brian De Palma. It is iconic. It is untouchable. There is no reason whatsoever to try to follow in those footsteps and to try to walk on that path. However, the world has changed quite a lot."

Flanagan said the new series explores how the internet has changed the experience of growing up, prompting him to invite high school students into the writers' room to share their experiences.

"They shared shocking one-off situations or constant treatment and microaggressions and things that are not necessarily present themselves as targeted harassment. We will dive into the cruelty in today's world and how the internet has encouraged cruelty, rewards and celebrates and amplifies it. This is awful for adults to deal with, and for teenagers even more so," he said, as quoted by Deadline.

The teaser follows Carrie White as she navigates relentless bullying, a viral scandal and the events leading up to her infamous prom night, before hinting at the emergence of her telekinetic powers.

Summer Howell stars as Carrie White, a socially isolated teenager raised by her deeply religious mother, Margaret, played by Samantha Sloyan. After the sudden death of her father, Carrie enters public high school for the first time, where she faces bullying while discovering her supernatural abilities.

Howell, who landed the role after more than 1,000 auditions, said her version of Carrie begins the story with optimism.

"It's funny because it feels like Carrie, my Carrie, goes into this very open and excited for the world, and she wants to make friends and go to school and meet people. She's never experienced people besides her mom and her dad," Howell said, according to Deadline.

"But it felt like this backwards journey because for me, I've gone to public school my whole life. I'm done with high school now, but I experienced it all. So it was just this switch of going back to, how would I have reacted if I were Carrie?" she added.

Alison Thornton, who plays Chris Hargensen, said the cast prioritised creating a safe environment on set because of the show's heavy themes.

"It was so important for us to trust each other from the beginning because the show is very dark and set had to be a safe space. And that's a credit to everyone here and Mike," Thornton said, according to Deadline.

Although based on King's debut novel, Flanagan suggested the series will include significant departures from previous adaptations.

"That's what got Stephen King very excited about this adaptation. I think a lot of people think they know what the show is. And the biggest thing I'm excited about today is just knowing what a big surprise our Carrie is going to be. It certainly was to me," he said.

Originally published in 1974, Carrie was first adapted into Brian De Palma's acclaimed 1976 film starring Sissy Spacek. It later inspired a sequel, a television adaptation and a 2013 remake starring Chloë Grace Moretz. Flanagan's project marks the first television series adaptation of King's novel.