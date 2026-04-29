Carl Cox returns, Swedish House Mafia lands in Dubai: 6 concerts to book this May

From beachfront sunset sets to all-night dance floors, Dubai’s May music calendar is packed with global electronic stars.

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 29 Apr 2026, 1:07 PM
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Dubai’s nightlife scene is turning up the volume this May, with some of the biggest names in electronic music heading to the city for headline performances.

From Carl Cox and Swedish House Mafia to Robin Schulz and Lost Frequencies, partygoers can expect beach clubs, open-air venues, and marathon sets across the city.

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Here are six concerts to add to your calendar:

1. Argy

Argy takes over Dubai for a late-night set on May 2, joined by Plastik Funk, Celeena and Andor Gabriel for a live music event running from 8pm to 4am. Tickets start from Dh300 for early arrival.

2. Robin Schulz

With more than 12 billion streams, Robin Schulz returns on Saturday, May 2, with hits, including Sugar, in a beachfront sunset session from 6 pm at Bohemia Beach Club.

3. Adriatique

Known for atmospheric deep house and melodic techno, Adriatique are expected to draw a strong crowd on Friday, May 8, at Be Beach Dubai from 8 pm to 4 am, for a night built around powerful sound and open-air energy.

4. Lost Frequencies

After a sold-out earlier show, Lost Frequencies returns with melodic house favourites, including Are You With Me, on Saturday, May 9, from 6 pm at Bohemia Beach Club, FIVE Palm Jumeirah.

5. Carl Cox

One of dance music’s most respected names returns for the closing party of Pacha ICONS. Expect an open-air finale with skyline views on Saturday, May 9, Ibiza energy at Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE JBR, and a powerful late-night set from 7 pm to 3 am.

6. Swedish House Mafia

As the month concludes, the global trio behind festival anthems and stadium-sized shows are set to bring one of the month’s most anticipated performances to Dubai on May 16 at Dubai Harbour.

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