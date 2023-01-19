Cardi B reflects on decision to ultimately call off her divorce from Offset

The rapper had described her relationship with Offset as 'irretrievably broken'

By ANI Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 10:43 AM

American rapper and songwriter Cardi B, who filed for divorce from her husband Offset in 2020 but two months later ultimately called off their legal separation, has recently reflected on her decision.

According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, while filing for the divorce, Cardi had described her relationship with Offset as "irretrievably broken" with "no prospects for a reconciliation" in court documents. She later submitted new paperwork to have her initial filing dismissed.

"Me and Offset, we were not seeing eye-to-eye... This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything," Cardi said in the latest episode of Revolt's The Jason Lee Show. However, it was her husband's willingness to change that made her change her mind, reported E! News.

While Cardi did not exactly specify what made her want a divorce in the first place, she did say the issue that was "really bothering" and has since been addressed by her husband, reported E! News.

"The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed," she explained, "and it showed me that he wanted to change for me."

In November 2021, Cardi said her brief split with Offset actually made their relationship stronger. "Of course we went through some challenges," she told E! News.

A year after their reconciliation, the celebrity duo welcomed son Wave in September 2021. They are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Kulture, while Offset is dad to three other children from previous relationships, as per E! News.