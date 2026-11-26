Cardi B has reflected on a busy year that saw her release an album, welcome her fourth child, embark on a major tour and launch a business, all while balancing motherhood.

The rapper shared her achievements following her recognition as Global Woman of the Year at the Billboard Canada Women in Music ceremony in Toronto on November 24.

Taking to Instagram, Cardi looked back on everything she had accomplished over the past year, from releasing her second studio album, Am I the Drama?, to giving birth and returning to work shortly afterwards.

"In one year I dropped a album, had a baby, then went straight into rehearsals for a whole month away from my kids, spent three months on tour, stacked endorsements, and launched a super successful hair business all while mothering four babies. I did all of that in one year!" she wrote.

The 33-year-old welcomed her fourth child, a son, in November 2025, shortly after releasing Am I the Drama? in September that year. The album arrived seven years after her Grammy-winning debut, Invasion of Privacy.

Alongside her music career, Cardi also expanded into business with the launch of Grow Good, her haircare brand, while securing endorsement deals.

The rapper went on to share an encouraging message with her followers, urging them to think about what they could achieve in a year.

"So imagine what you could do in one year sister! Get up and go get it!" she wrote.

"If this little 5’3 140-pound mama can do it so can you. There’s gold waiting at the end of that tunnel," she added.

Cardi ended her post by thanking King Pee, Charlamagne Tha God, Lizzo and Missy Elliott for their kind words.

In an interview with Billboard Canada, Cardi also discussed the challenges of returning to work after giving birth, admitting that she had not given herself enough time to enjoy the early stages of motherhood.

Her recognition at the ceremony came as she continued to balance her responsibilities as a mother of four with her music career and growing business ventures.