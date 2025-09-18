  • search in Khaleej Times
Cardi B confirms pregnancy, to welcome child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs

The rapper revealed that the child, her fourth, is due before her tour launches in February next year; she shares three kids with her estranged husband

Published: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 5:42 PM

UAE: 'No immediate plans' to close Carrefour operations, says Majid Al Futtaim

Asia Cup: UAE's cricket team proves how Indians and Pakistanis can unite for a cause

Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village ticket sites offering 'discounted prices'

Rapper Cardi B has confirmed her fourth pregnancy, set to embrace parenthood with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

In a recent interview, Cardi B revealed that her fourth baby is due before her tour launches in February next year, according to People.

"I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. I am excited," she said.

Expressing her delight over the new phase of motherhood, the rapper added that she feels being in a good space and "very strong and powerful."

"I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby," she said.

During the conversation, Cardi B also spoke about her relationship and said, "Me and my man, we're very supportive of each other. We're in the same space in our careers. I feel like we're really great and one of the best at what we do. And I think the same way. 'Yeah, you're one of the greatest, but what's next. What are we doing again? We have to do it again, all the time.' We're never, like, comfortable. We just have to keep going, and that's just what we are," she was quoted as saying by People.

She emphasised how her partner made her feel confident and strong, as she recalled having a panic attack.

"He was just like, 'Girl, you better get it together.' ... I feel like feeling safe, feeling confident, it makes you feel like you can take over the world," Cardi said.

The rapper has been linked to Stefon Diggs since October 2024, while they made their first public appearance in May 2025.

Cardi already shares three children with her estranged husband, rapper Offset. The former couple are parents to daughters Kulture Kiara and Blossom Belle and son Wave Set.

She will welcome her first child with Diggs.