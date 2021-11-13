Car crash killing former Miss Kerala: Suspicion mounts over several loose ends

Police reviewing chain of events preceding the accident

Photo: File

By Web Desk Published: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 12:35 PM

Almost two weeks after the death of two former Miss Kerala winners in a car crash, the Kerala Police is now working on the chain of events before the accident to rule out foul play.

While the two women died instantly in the crash on November 1, a third-person- Ashiq, succumbed to his injuries a few days later, leaving Abdul Rahman, who drove the car, the only witness. Even though Rahman continues to be in hospital, police have registered his arrest under charges of 'involuntary manslaughter', according to a MidDay report.

The two women – 25-year-old Ancy Kabeer, who won the 2019 Miss Kerala pageant, and runner-up 26-year-old Anjana Shajan, were returning from a DJ party with two other friends when the accident took place.

From the CCTV footage obtained near the accident site, an Audi car was spotted chasing the car in which Ancy and Anjana were travelling, reports Mathrubhumi.

When police interrogated the people who followed Ancy's car, they said they only wanted to warn as Ancy, and her friends were under the influence of alcohol.

During interrogation, the car driver said that the victims' car was going at a breakneck speed. The police have summoned him again on Saturday.

ALSO READ:

According to reports, the car driver, which followed the other car, had called up and informed the hotel owner about the accident.

Police are investigating whether these people had attended the same party where Anjana and Ancy also took part and the probability of a clash between them.

Suspicions escalated as the hotel owner hid the DVR the footage of DJ party hall and the parking area only.

Although the police inspected the hotel two times after the incident, the DVR with the hall footage was found missing. Later, the owner's involvement became evident after interrogating the hotel staff. Police will interrogate the hotel owner soon.

Police have now recovered the digital video recorder (DVR) containing the CCTV footage of the hotel, which was raided as part of the probe into the accident.