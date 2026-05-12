'Where is Aishwarya Rai?': Cannes 2026 L’Oréal campaign sparks fan reaction online

L’Oréal Paris’ Cannes 2026 rollout has managed to do what the best beauty campaigns do: get everyone talking. But this time, the buzz isn’t about a lipstick shade or a gown silhouette. It’s about a surprising absence.

Over the weekend, the brand dropped a slick Cannes promo reel, draping the iconic facade of Hotel Martinez with posters of its global ambassadors, including Alia Bhatt, Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria, Viola Davis and more.

Instantly, Instagram’s comment section turned into a chorus of one question: "Where is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?" Fans, particularly from India, have been quick to call out the absence of the woman who has been the face — and, for many, the soul — of L’Oréal at Cannes for over two decades.

Aishwarya’s Cannes appearances have been ritual viewing for an entire generation that grew up tracking every mermaid train and sculpted eyeliner look.

Long before the gold gowns and sculpted corsets, Aishwarya’s Cannes story began in 2002, when she walked the red carpet for the Devdas premiere in a golden Neeta Lulla sari with heavy jewellery. Over the years, there have been plenty of looks to remember, from the polarising purple lip in 2016 to the full‑blown fairytale era in 2017, when she floated down the Croisette in that now‑iconic princess gown.

To see the Martinez 'dressed in L’Oréal' without her feels, to that audience, like erasing a chapter of their own pop-culture history. The fact that Alia Bhatt, the brand’s new global ambassador, now occupies that visual real estate may perhaps take some time for fans to get used to.

Officially, there has been no announcement of an exit, no confirmation that Aishwarya will skip Cannes this year and no statement from either the brand or the actor. But with the festival set to begin today, it does seem unusual that the actor has neither flown in nor been spotted so far. While fans continue to hope she may still turn up, for now, it remains a waiting game.