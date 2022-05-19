Cannes 2022: From Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood celebrities at the film festival

The festival is special this year for India as it has been chosen ‘Country of Honour’

Indian celebrities are leaving no chance to spread colours of desi culture at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

On Wednesday, Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Tamanaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, and Pooja Hegde turned heads with their impromptu dance on Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan’s Ghoomar.

During the inauguration of the Indian pavilion at Cannes 2022, Mame Khan, who is part of the Indian contingent, broke into a beautiful song at everyone’s request.

The moment became more captivating when Deepika, Pooja, Urvashi, and Tamannaah came in front and started dancing together to Mame Khan’s soulful melody.

In a video captured by ANI, Deepika, Tamannaah, Pooja, and Urvashi looked smitten by Mame Khan’s voice.

#WATCH | Folk singer Mame Khan sings during the inauguration of India Pavilion at the 75th #CannesFilmFestival. Actors Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde dance as he sings. pic.twitter.com/gYSzIrkftn — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

That said, let us take a look at the Bollywood celebrities and their outfits at the Cannes Film Festival.

