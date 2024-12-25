Can social media virality be engineered? Popular UAE-based TikToker weighs in

When it comes to creating viral content, the question of whether strategy or organic spontaneity plays a larger role remains an ongoing debate. For many content creators, their first brush with virality often comes unexpectedly, an unplanned moment of creativity that strikes a universal chord. This was exactly the case for Sultan Beibars, popularly known as Audaamar on social media, during his early days as a content creator.

Growing up in Kyrgyzstan, Sultan’s formative years were shaped by a blend of familial warmth and an effortless quietude of the mountainous terrains he called home. “I’m half Korean by ethnicity, and this unique blend of cultures has shaped my personality and worldview,” he shares.

Raised in a close-knit family of five, he found a foundation of love and support that would later fuel his dreams. Early on, his passion for dance revealed itself as he moved to the rhythms of music in his childhood, unaware that this simple joy would one day define his life’s purpose.

Despite limited opportunities for creative work, the natural beauty and traditions of Kyrgyzstan instilled in him an appreciation for simplicity and nurtured his ability to dream as a kid. “Living in a country where nature inspires creativity became a source of motivation for me,” says the 25-year-old.

In December 2022, a pivotal decision altered the trajectory of Sultan’s life—moving to Dubai. “For the first time, I found myself in a city where every detail, from the skyscrapers to the desert sunsets, inspires new dreams,” he recounts. The city’s mix of luxury and innovation reshaped his perspective, teaching him to think big.

With nothing but a strong desire to share his energy and inspire others, he began his journey as a content creator. Fast-forward to today, and his audience spans over 9 million followers: 1.2 million on Instagram, 6.5 million on TikTok, and nearly 1 million on YouTube.

Sultan’s content stands out for his ability to create viral dance moves set to trending music. “Every video starts with an idea,” he says. “I find music that inspires me, work on the choreography, and work on every detail to ensure it feels natural and captivating.”

His creative process involves selecting visually stunning locations, producing videos that are nothing short of a visual delight. The result? Over 10 global viral dance trends that have not only garnered millions of views but also inspired individuals to express themselves through movement.

The magic of organic moments

“My first viral moment was completely spontaneous, and I think that’s where the magic of viral content lies,” he recalls. One cold day, while walking with his brother, a sudden wave of inspiration struck. As music played through his headphones, Sultan decided to dance on a crosswalk, right there on the street. It was bold, unplanned, and fuelled purely by his energy in that moment. Despite curious stares from passersby, he trusted his instincts.

“The video got over three million views just overnight, sparking a global trend as people began replicating the dance and flooding the comments with praise,” he adds. “Contrary to popular belief, viral content often stems from raw, unfiltered moments that capture genuine emotion and energy.”

Algorithms & audiences

While spontaneity is crucial, the mechanics of social media platforms also play a significant role. “TikTok’s algorithms definitely amplified the reach of my video, but the real magic was in how people reacted to it,” Sultan explains. The authenticity of his dance inspired viewers to engage — replicating the moves, sharing the post, and leaving heartfelt comments. This surge in engagement signalled TikTok’s algorithm to push the video to even more users, creating a snowball effect.

Timing also played a key role. Posting the video during peak activity hours likely increased its initial exposure, giving it the momentum it needed to break through the crowded landscape of social media. However, the content creator emphasises that while algorithms and timing can help amplify a post, the core of virality still lies in creating content that resonates deeply with audiences.

So, is there a formula for virality?

When asked if there’s a clear formula for going viral, Sultan is candid: “Honestly, I can’t say there’s a clear formula. My first viral dance was completely random. I didn’t prepare for it or plan it — it was just inspiration caught in that moment.” This unpredictability is both the beauty and the challenge of creating viral content. While creators can employ strategies like tapping into trends, optimising hashtags, or leveraging analytics, these steps are no guarantee of success.

Instead, Sultan believes in trusting the creative process. “When you create something genuine, something that comes from the heart, it resonates with others,” he says. For him, the key lies in authenticity, passion, and a willingness to experiment. “Virality may sometimes seem like a game of chance, but staying true to your vision and energy creates the fertile ground for those magical moments to happen.”

For Sultan, his experience serves as a reminder that creativity doesn't always need to follow a formula. Music and dance, as universal languages that transcend borders, lie at the core of his widespread appeal. "I aim to create content that evokes emotions, inspires, and brings smiles to people's faces," he adds. However, success hasn't come without challenges. Building a brand from scratch in an industry as competitive as social media required a solid never-give-up attitude. "In the beginning, I had to learn everything on my own," he admits. "Social media can also bring negativity, but I choose to focus on the positivity and support from my audience. I view negative comments as opportunities to grow stronger, it's all part of the journey." Dubai dreams Living in Dubai has further fuelled his ambitions, with the city's vibrant energy and unique blend of tradition and modernity influencing his style as a content creator. "Dubai inspires me to create content that reflects its unique spirit," he adds. Videos featuring supercars, luxurious interiors, and fashionable locations not only showcase Dubai's essence but also inspire his audience to dream boldly. For aspiring content creators, particularly those from smaller countries like Kyrgyzstan, Sultan has one key advice: "Don't be afraid to dream and work towards your goals. Even if you come from a small country, you have every chance to achieve global success. The world is open to those who are willing to act, and I'm confident that anything is possible if you're ready to work hard and believe in your dreams," he says. Even though virality can't be entirely engineered, creators can improve their chances by striking the right balance between strategy and authenticity, believes the content creator. "Algorithms and timing may serve as tools to amplify reach, but the heart of a viral moment lies in its ability to forge an emotional connection with the audience."